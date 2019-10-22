Canada’s Liberal Party is set to form a minority government after Monday’s federal election, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected. That means Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have to rely on support from other parties to govern.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Canada’s Trudeau clings to power, but loses some of his luster - October 21, 2019
- Justin Trudeau’s Liberals projected to form Canada’s next government: TV - October 21, 2019
- Asia hopes for best in trade talks, Brexit vote - October 21, 2019