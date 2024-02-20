Sonoma County Chardonnay and Russian River Valley Pinot Noir Available in March 2024

JUSTIN Vineyards Sonoma County Chardonnay and Russian River Valley Pinot Noir JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is expanding its award-winning lineup outside of Paso Robles, California, for the first time ever with the debut of its Sonoma County Chardonnay and Russian River Valley Pinot Noir. With more than 40 years of winemaking history in the Central Coast, JUSTIN continues to make a mark on Californian wine with these two regional expressions.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is expanding its award-winning lineup outside of Paso Robles, California, for the first time ever with the debut of its Sonoma County Chardonnay and Russian River Valley Pinot Noir. With more than 40 years of winemaking history in the Central Coast, JUSTIN continues to make a mark on Californian wine with these two regional expressions.

“JUSTIN is thrilled to showcase more of what California’s wine country has to offer and introduce these two exceptional wines to consumers nationwide,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing for JUSTIN. “JUSTIN has always been known for its pioneering spirit in winemaking and I’m proud of this evolution and next chapter. Sonoma County is the new-world epicenter of Burgundian fruit, and we are excited to bring our old-world methods to these sought-after varietals.”

As the pioneer of Paso Robles, founder Justin Baldwin planted Chardonnay as one of the first varietals in 1981, and it was the very first wine released from the 1987 vintage. The addition of the Sonoma County Chardonnay draws on that legacy from JUSTIN’s Paso Robles estate, while adding a new angle to the variety.

Sourced from Sangiacomo Family Vineyards in Sonoma and Flocchini Vineyards in Petaluma, the JUSTIN Sonoma County Chardonnay is a bright and highly aromatic wine with notes of spice-baked apple, Meyer lemon, ripe Bosc pear, and a touch of flinty minerality, which adds layers of complexity. The wine’s finish leaves a trail of nuanced citrus, orchard fruit, and vanilla spice that lingers on the palate.

The Russian River Valley Pinot Noir demonstrates the true characteristics of the region, handpicked from vineyards in the heart of Sonoma. This complex wine offers notes of ripe black plum, boysenberry, dark cherry, and stewed strawberry leading to bright notes of cranberry with a finish of fall leaves and spice.

“The Sonoma County Chardonnay is an especially nostalgic release, as it’s a nod to our storied legacy and it celebrates JUSTIN’s bright future – what’s old is new again!” said founder Justin Baldwin. “While our Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux-style wines will always be at the heart of JUSTIN, this expansion allows us to showcase the full breadth of French-style wines with the best California grapes.”

The 2022 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are a further reflection of JUSTIN’s current winemaking philosophy while simultaneously adding new angles to the varietals. This is achieved by combining traditional old-world methods with grapes sourced from the new-world of Burgundian fruit, Sonoma County. The regional expansion and long-awaited Chardonnay and Pinot Noir releases are a testament to the hard work and steadfast dedication to continuing the brand’s legacy to the next generation.

In addition, JUSTIN recently unveiled a fresh, new look for the Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé. The sleek, modern redesign encompasses larger eye-catching logos with a cohesive branding across the portfolio.

The limited production Chardonnay and Pinot Noir release on March 4, 2024 but JUSTIN Wine Society members will have early access. To join visit www.justinwine.com/join. For more information, to purchase, or to see the full brand portfolio, please visit www.justinwine.com.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, California, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a tasting room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST INN®, and a restaurant – making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN Tasting Room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-starred, multicourse fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in new-world Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN’s tasting rooms and online store or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Meg Magee

[email protected]

310-210-1097

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59fc9f8e-fafa-4eba-91b3-1f9bdf7aa12c