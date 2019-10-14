Juva Life Granted Non-Storefront Retail License in Redwood City Juva was granted a license for Non-Storefront Retail (delivery) from California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control.

Legal Cannabis Delivery Comes to Redwood City Juva’s Redwood City delivery service will bring legal cannabis products to customers throughout the San Fransisco Bay Area Peninsula, an area where most localities have banned commercial cannabis activities.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juva Life Inc. announced that their fully-owned subsidiary, Juva RWC, received a commercial cannabis license for non-storefront retail from the state of California for their location in Redwood City. The non-storefront retail license allows Juva Life to deliver cannabis products directly to consumers. Operations are expected to commence within 4 weeks.

Juva RWC’s location could prove to be the ideal place to enter California’s ripe retail market. Located at the heart of the San Francisco Peninsula, this location will bring legal cannabis delivery to an underserviced area where surrounding cities have banned commercial cannabis activity.

In addition to their Redwood City location, Juva Life is also locally approved for cannabis delivery in Stockton, CA and Hayward, CA, with their location in Hayward also being locally approved for storefront retail. When asked about Juva’s retail vision, CEO Doug Chloupek stated, “Our facilities are strategically selected allowing us to serve the entire San Francisco Bay Area with cannabis delivery. Our Redwood City location will provide cannabis consumers on the Peninsula a personal and elevated customer experience, delivered by a staff trained in the science of cannabis. Eventually we hope that we will be able to offer our California customers suffering from ailments like cancer, PTSD, and chronic pain opportunities to participate in medical investigations about the efficacy of the products we will create at our research and manufacturing facility.

Juva Life is more than just a delivery company. Juva Life is vertically integrated and consists of six divisions: Juva Cultivation, Juva Research, Juva Manufacturing, Juva Distribution, Juva Retail, and Juva Delivery. Each division plays a crucial role in their overall goal of helping people feel better.

Founded by pioneers in the science and industry of cannabis, and guided by a team of highly-acclaimed medical professionals, Juva Life is committed to bringing a higher level of information, truth and transparency to the marketplace. Juva Life’s core focus is improving the well-being of its customers and team members alike by providing the highest-quality cannabis products and educational resources to make positive lifestyle choices. They are proud to be a people-first organization, with deep roots in the local community.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Juva Life corporate website at www.juvalife.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy and product offering. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and market value could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include those that are described in the Risk Factors section of Juva Life’s most recent Regulation A Offering Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Juva Life disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact: [email protected]

1.833.333.JUVA (5882)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08f2330f-bde1-4ce0-a1ed-6ee60b4f4a26

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15ba04a0-5d96-425b-94be-de7a7d422cd3