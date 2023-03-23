This Next-Gen Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Is Ideal for Jawline Contouring and Available from a Uniquely Trained Nurse Injector

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Looking for a groundbreaking jawline filler? As of 2023, women and men seeking a more defined jawline can enjoy the benefits of Juvederm® Volux™ at Albuquerque’s The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants.

A defined jawline is a classic sign of attractiveness and plays a crucial role in balancing the proportions of the face. If your jawline isn’t well-defined or has a soft, rounded angle, or you have a receding chin, know that this injectable, hyaluronic-based treatment can give your jaw a sharper appearance. The causes of a weak or undefined jawline are often hereditary, though aging may also cause changes to the appearance of the lower jaw. Volux™ is specifically FDA approved for targeting this area of the face, providing a more sculpted jawline.

The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants provides various injectable options for patients who want to reduce wrinkles or enhance facial contours, including the Juvederm® collection of fillers and Restylane® Kysse. Volux™, like these other fillers injected beneath the skin to add volume, uses hyaluronic acid as its primary ingredient—but it’s the first hyaluronic acid filler the FDA approved for enhancing the jawline.

What sets Volux™ apart from other facial fillers is that it has more cohesivity, structure, and lift. This is the most robust filler in the Juvederm® line, making it ideal for giving the jawline a more sculpted appearance. Volux™ is a much firmer filler than Juvederm Voluma®, which is used for adding definition or fullness to the cheeks, as well as providing a subtle lift to address jowling farther down on the face.

Volux™ received FDA-approval in August 2022, specifically for improving moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21. Experienced nurse injector Bianca Meza at Western Dermatology Consultants is part of an exclusive group of injectors who were given early access to training in this injectable and was the first injector in New Mexico who had been trained to administer Volux™.

Want to learn more about jawline contouring with Juvederm® Volux™? Albuquerque’s The Spa @ Western Dermatology Consultants can provide more information about the injectable, as well as other cosmetic treatments available. Call 505-855-9267 or submit a contact form to request a consultation.