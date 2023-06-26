Graphic-iiQ+Trafera (2) Incident IQ + Trafera

Atlanta, GA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incident IQ and Trafera have announced a strategic partnership to integrate and integrate and simplify the help desk ticketing and repair process of school laptops and Chromebooks for K-12 technology facilitators.

The Trafera and Incident IQ integration comes at a crucial time for K-12 schools, many of which are handling more student devices than ever. As device fleets grow, so do the number of repairs needed to keep students and teachers equipped with school computers. This growing task can stretch technology departments thin and draw away resources that could otherwise be spent on improving the educational experience.

The Trafera and Incident IQ integration is a key step towards easing the burden of device maintenance for school tech staff. Available on the Incident IQ platform, the new Trafera integration will grant users the ability to create repair tickets, manage Trafera warranty coverage, submit claims, track repair statuses, and order Chromebook and laptop parts.

This interoperable solution will allow technology staff to do more by improving operational efficiencies and improving data accuracy. By eliminating the need for multiple tools, and streamlining the repair process, tech departments get crucial time back.

“For most industries ‘time is money.’ In education, that translates to students achieving at high levels,” says Misty Randall, Chromebook Support Specialist at Fayette County Public Schools (Lexington, KY), a district with over 65,000 mobile devices in use by students and staff.

“Warranty repairs for that many devices can get cumbersome when trying to keep track of the location of the device and the status of the repair. The faster we can get repairs completed or issues resolved the more time staff and teachers have to focus on helping students achieve their goals. Streamlining the repair process gives us valuable time back that we can invest in our students.”

The partnership to create the integration began when the K-12 technology hardware and repair leader, Trafera, sought a way to simplify the warranty process for their customers. Pairing Incident IQ’s renowned help desk ticketing and asset management platform with Trafera’s repair services proved a natural fit.

Scott Gill, CEO of Trafera, says, “Trafera is focused on providing the best customer experience for districts who rely on us for servicing their computing devices. Our new partnership with Incident IQ is a game-changer for technology leaders and the students they serve.”

“Incident IQ’s sole mission is to make K-12 operational workflows like IT support faster and easier for districts to give time back for teaching and learning,” notes R.T. Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. “Our partnership with Trafera furthers that mission importantly by removing real friction from hardware support workflows that are key to avoiding device downtime and learning disruption.”

“This will significantly simplify processes for our workforce,” says Dave Carty, Associate Director at Fayette County Public Schools.

Schools like Fayette played a major role in the decision to integrate Trafera’s warranties with Incident IQ by expressing the need for a single, seamless system for managing assets and their associated warranties. “Having our student and staff data synced from other systems into Incident IQ is essential,” stated Carty, further emphasizing the need for this upcoming tool.

“We look forward to growing this innovative partnership with Incident IQ in the years ahead,” concluded Gill from Trafera.

The Trafera integration with Incident IQ is available now to Trafera and Incident IQ customers. ܀

About Incident IQ:

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. More than eight million students and teachers in over 1,300 districts rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

About Trafera:

Trafera is a K-12 education-focused vendor of technology providing computer hardware and other classroom technology to schools nationwide. Annually, Trafera works with over 1,500 school districts (and counting) to aid in technology implementations through purchasing, deployment services, professional development, and warranty and repair support. Trafera has been trusted to service and support over 2 million school devices each year and is a trusted partner of Lenovo, HP, Google for Education, and more.

Trafera is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

