BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — K. Hovnanian Homes introduces Locke Landing, a new community of townhomes within the mixed-use development Baltimore Peninsula. Locke Landing is K. Hovnanian’s first Baltimore community to offer LOOKS: designer-curated collections of beautiful interiors. Buyers can choose from 4 unique interiors—Loft, Farmhouse, Classic or Elements—and enjoy cohesive style without the stress.

“By whittling down an overwhelming number of design choices, we’ve been able to focus on making our ‘LOOKS’ stand out,” said Alexander Hovnanian, Executive Vice President of Homebuilding Operations. “Think of it this way: Would you rather buy fish from a diner with a menu the size of a phone book, or from a seafood restaurant that specializes in a few high-quality dishes?”

With the innovative LOOKS process, including the online Design & Price tool at select communities, “we can make the process of designing your home actually fun,” said Hovnanian. “It’s simple, easy, and most importantly, you’ll actually know the price!”

Situated in the heart of the Baltimore Peninsula with waterfront views of the Patapsco River, Locke Landing’s 2-story condominium townhomes feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garages. Along with shopping, dining, retail, and 40+ acres of outdoor recreation, Locke Landing also offers easy access to I-95, Route 2, and MARC commuter trains

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

