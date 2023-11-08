Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industry

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — K36 Therapeutics (“K36”) has been selected as “Overall BioPharma Startup of the Year” in the third annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe.

The award brings recognition to K36’s development of KTX-1001, a first-in-class, potent inhibitor of NSD2 (MMSET and WHSC1) for diseases with high unmet medical needs. KTX-1001 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT0561932) that is actively enrolling patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM) with t(4;14) translocation.

“We are so pleased to be recognized as ‘Overall BioPharma Startup of the Year.’ The success of our startup reflects the talent and dedication of the K36 team and the continued support of our investors. At K36, we are proving that innovation and determination can overcome formidable challenges, and in a world where ‘undruggable’ NSD2/MMSET has thwarted progress for decades, our efforts stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration,” said Terry Connolly, Ph.D., CEO of K36 Therapeutics. “We are proud to be recognized for our startup company milestones, including our ongoing development of KTX-1001 and proof-of-concept Phase 1 clinical trials.”

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

About KTX-1001

KTX-1001 is a novel, first-in-class, potent, and selective methyltransferase inhibitor of the catalytic activity of lysine H3K36. It is an orally administered small molecule being developed initially for the treatment of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, with a focus on patients with the t(4;14) translocation.

About the KTX-1001 Phase 1 Clinical Trial

The Phase 1 clinical trial is an open-label study in subjects with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. It is a dose escalation clinical trial followed by an expansion cohort in patients with the genetic translocation t(4;14) to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of KTX-1001. For more information and participating centers visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05651932).

About K36 Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in February 2021, K36 is a privately held biotech company. Our mission is to translate epigenetic modulation of oncogenic pathways into first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.k36tx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughawards.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information please visit:

www.k36tx.com

LinkedIn

K36 COMPANY CONTACT

Michelle Kim | mkim@k36tx.com

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

BioTech Breakthrough

Bryan@BioTechBreakThroughAwards.com

949.529.4120