Record Revenue and Cash Flow in FY 2023

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 3% to $239 million

Operating cash flow increased 68% to $59 million

Free cash flow increased 114% to $49 million

Net income increased 5% to $27 million

GAAP EPS increased 4% to $2.33

Adjusted EPS increased 3% to $2.41

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2% to $48 million and represented 20.3% of revenue

Bookings increased 1% to $218 million

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 6% to a record $958 million

Operating cash flow increased 61% to a record $166 million

Free cash flow increased 80% to $134 million

Net income decreased 4% to $116 million

GAAP EPS decreased 4% to $9.90 compared to 2022 which included a $1.30 gain on sale of a facility

Adjusted EPS increased 9% to a record $10.04

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to a record $201 million and represented a record 21.0% of revenue

Bookings decreased 4% to $917 million

Ending backlog was $310 million

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to earnings per share (EPS) are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Free cash flow, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“The fourth quarter was a solid finish to a record-setting year,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer for Kadant. “Despite macroeconomic headwinds in certain regions, we had another well-executed quarter. Growth in our material handling segment was particularly notable led by record capital equipment revenue. This contributed to strong adjusted EBITDA performance and healthy cash flow in the fourth quarter.

“Strong capital project activity in the first half of the year and sustained high aftermarket demand led to the record-setting revenue for the year. For the full year 2023, our adjusted EPS reached a record $10.04, our adjusted EBITDA was a record $201 million, and our operating cash flow was a record $166 million.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to 2022

Revenue increased three percent to $238.7 million compared to $232.1 million in 2022. Organic revenue increased one percent, which excludes a two percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross profit margin decreased to 42.7 percent compared to 43.1 percent in 2022.

Net income increased five percent to $27.4 million compared to $26.1 million in 2022. GAAP EPS increased four percent to $2.33 compared to $2.23 in 2022. Adjusted EPS increased three percent to $2.41 compared to $2.33 in 2022. Adjusted EPS excludes $0.10 of acquisition costs, $0.05 of other income related to the manufacturing facility project in China, $0.02 of restructuring costs, and $0.01 of relocation costs in 2023. Adjusted EPS excludes $0.09 of restructuring and impairment costs and $0.01 of acquisition costs in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased two percent to $48.5 million and represented 20.3 percent of revenue compared to $49.5 million and 21.3 percent of revenue in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow increased 68 percent to $59.2 million compared to $35.2 million in 2022. Free cash flow increased 114 percent to $49.5 million compared to $23.2 million in 2022.

Bookings increased one percent to $218.0 million compared to $215.3 million in 2022, including a one percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Fiscal Year 2023 Compared to 2022

Revenue increased six percent to a record $957.7 million compared to $904.7 million in 2022 and organic revenue also increased six percent. Gross profit margin increased to 43.5 percent compared to 43.1 percent in 2022.

Net income was $116.1 million decreasing four percent compared to $120.9 million in 2022. GAAP EPS decreased four percent to $9.90 compared to $10.35 in 2022. Adjusted EPS increased nine percent to a record $10.04 compared to $9.24 in 2022. Adjusted EPS excludes $0.10 of acquisition costs, $0.05 of relocation costs and $0.05 of other income both related to the manufacturing facility project in China, and $0.04 of restructuring costs in 2023. Adjusted EPS excludes a $1.30 gain on the sale of a Chinese facility, $0.11 of restructuring and impairment costs, and $0.08 of acquisition-related costs in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA increased six percent to a record $201.3 million and represented a record 21.0 percent of revenue compared to $189.1 million and 20.9 percent of revenue in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 61 percent to a record $165.5 million compared to $102.6 million in 2022. Free cash flow increased 80 percent to $133.7 million compared to $74.4 million in 2022.

Bookings decreased four percent to $917.4 million compared to $958.2 million in 2022.

Summary and Outlook

“While still facing economic uncertainties around the world, we expect to achieve record revenue, cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA in 2024,” continued Mr. Powell. “Our earnings performance will be affected by increased borrowing costs and non-cash intangible amortization expense associated with our recently announced acquisitions. We are experiencing healthy demand in our key end markets, however, our first quarter will be weaker than the remaining quarters of 2024 due to the timing of capital projects. For 2024, we expect revenue of $1.040 billion to $1.065 billion, GAAP EPS of $9.55 to $9.85, and adjusted EPS of $9.75 to $10.05. The 2024 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $0.20 of amortization expense associated with acquired inventory and backlog. For the first quarter of 2024, we expect revenue of $238 to $246 million, GAAP EPS of $1.76 to $1.86, and, after excluding $0.14 of amortization expense associated with acquired inventory and backlog, adjusted EPS of $1.90 to $2.00.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 included a favorable foreign currency translation effect of $3.7 million. Revenue in 2023 included an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $2.0 million. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude relocation costs, restructuring and impairment costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors’ requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Fourth Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax other income of $0.8 million in 2023.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $1.4 million in 2023 and $0.2 million in 2022.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.7 million in 2022.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.2 million in 2023.

Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million in 2023 and $1.1 million in 2022.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax other income of $0.6 million ($0.8 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2023.

After-tax acquisition costs of $1.2 million ($1.4 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2023 and $0.2 million in 2022.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million ($0.2 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.2 million ($0.3 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023 and $1.1 million in 2022.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $9.8 million in 2023 and $12.0 million in 2022.

Fiscal Year

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax other income of $0.8 million in 2023.

Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.

Pre-tax acquisition-related costs of $1.4 million in 2023 and $1.2 million in 2022.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversals of $0.1 million in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2022.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.8 million in 2023.

Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.8 million in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2022.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax other income of $0.6 million ($0.8 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2023.

After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.

After-tax acquisition-related costs of $1.2 million ($1.4 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2023 and $0.9 million ($1.2 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2022.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.6 million ($0.8 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2023.

After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.5 million ($0.8 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2022.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $31.9 million in 2023 and $28.2 million in 2022.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenue $ 238,679 $ 232,100 $ 957,672 $ 904,739 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 136,695 132,150 541,366 515,184 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 59,823 56,765 236,264 224,405 Research and development expenses 3,460 3,150 13,562 12,724 Gain on sale and other (income) costs, net (b) (320 ) 1,080 723 (18,856 ) 199,658 193,145 791,915 733,457 Operating Income 39,021 38,955 165,757 171,282 Interest Income 705 254 1,758 904 Interest Expense (1,676 ) (2,157 ) (8,398 ) (6,478 ) Other Expense, Net (39 ) (12 ) (101 ) (72 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 38,011 37,040 159,016 165,636 Provision for Income Taxes 10,449 10,831 42,210 43,906 Net Income 27,562 26,209 116,806 121,730 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (166 ) (130 ) (737 ) (802 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 27,396 $ 26,079 $ 116,069 $ 120,928 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 2.34 $ 2.24 $ 9.92 $ 10.38 Diluted $ 2.33 $ 2.23 $ 9.90 $ 10.35 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,707 11,664 11,700 11,654 Diluted 11,759 11,708 11,729 11,688

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) December 30,

2023 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 27,396 $ 2.33 $ 26,079 $ 2.23 Adjustments, Net of Tax: Other Income (631 ) (0.05 ) — — Acquisition Costs 1,194 0.10 159 0.01 Relocation Costs 142 0.01 — — Restructuring and Impairment Costs 226 0.02 1,080 0.09 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 28,327 $ 2.41 $ 27,318 $ 2.33 Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 116,069 $ 9.90 $ 120,928 $ 10.35 Adjustments, Net of Tax: Gain on Sale and Other Income (b) (631 ) (0.05 ) (15,143 ) (1.30 ) Acquisition-Related Costs 1,194 0.10 881 0.08 Relocation Costs 599 0.05 — — Restructuring and Impairment Costs 521 0.04 1,287 0.11 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 117,752 $ 10.04 $ 107,953 $ 9.24

Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease)

Excluding Acquisition and FX (a,e) Revenue by Segment December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Increase (Decrease) Flow Control $ 87,403 $ 91,181 $ (3,778 ) $ (5,806 ) Industrial Processing 86,974 90,126 (3,152 ) (3,894 ) Material Handling 64,302 50,793 13,509 12,539 $ 238,679 $ 232,100 $ 6,579 $ 2,839 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 60 % 60 % Twelve Months Ended Increase Increase

Excluding Acquisition and FX (a,e) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Flow Control $ 363,451 $ 349,107 $ 14,344 $ 12,375 Industrial Processing 354,703 353,698 1,005 6,419 Material Handling 239,518 201,934 37,584 36,173 $ 957,672 $ 904,739 $ 52,933 $ 54,967 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 62 % 63 % Three Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) Excluding Acquisition and FX (e) Bookings by Segment December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Flow Control $ 85,354 $ 78,753 $ 6,601 $ 4,785 Industrial Processing 84,130 84,081 49 (419 ) Material Handling 48,535 52,507 (3,972 ) (4,656 ) $ 218,019 $ 215,341 $ 2,678 $ (290 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 64 % 62 % Twelve Months Ended Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) Excluding Acquisition and FX (e) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Flow Control $ 361,216 $ 361,113 $ 103 $ (685 ) Industrial Processing 330,136 378,186 (48,050 ) (41,564 ) Material Handling 226,017 218,915 7,102 6,194 $ 917,369 $ 958,214 $ (40,845 ) $ (36,055 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 64 % 62 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Business Segment Information December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Gross Profit Margin: Flow Control 50.4 % 51.3 % 51.8 % 52.0 % Industrial Processing 41.2 % 40.3 % 40.2 % 39.2 % Material Handling 34.4 % 33.1 % 35.7 % 34.4 % Consolidated 42.7 % 43.1 % 43.5 % 43.1 % Operating Income: Flow Control $ 20,993 $ 22,636 $ 95,249 $ 89,942 Industrial Processing (b) 17,313 18,760 69,281 89,754 Material Handling 10,686 6,154 40,692 27,644 Corporate (9,971 ) (8,595 ) (39,465 ) (36,058 ) $ 39,021 $ 38,955 $ 165,757 $ 171,282 Adjusted Operating Income (a,f): Flow Control $ 21,301 $ 23,873 $ 95,991 $ 91,505 Industrial Processing 17,727 19,344 70,304 70,905 Material Handling 11,061 6,336 41,194 28,543 Corporate (9,971 ) (8,595 ) (39,465 ) (36,058 ) $ 40,118 $ 40,958 $ 168,024 $ 154,895 Capital Expenditures: Flow Control $ 2,031 $ 2,001 $ 5,920 $ 4,425 Industrial Processing (h) 6,061 8,458 22,068 20,137 Material Handling 1,664 1,494 3,834 3,575 Corporate — 55 28 62 $ 9,756 $ 12,008 $ 31,850 $ 28,199 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Operating Cash Flow $ 59,234 $ 35,163 $ 165,545 $ 102,625 Less: Capital Expenditures (h) (9,756 ) (12,008 ) (31,850 ) (28,199 ) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 49,478 $ 23,155 $ 133,695 $ 74,426 Depreciation and Amortization Expense $ 8,380 $ 8,549 $ 33,297 $ 34,936 Balance Sheet Data December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 106,453 $ 79,725 Accounts Receivable, net 133,929 130,297 Inventories 152,677 163,672 Contract Assets 8,366 14,898 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 140,504 118,855 Intangible Assets 159,286 175,645 Goodwill 392,084 385,455 Other Assets 82,366 81,334 $ 1,175,665 $ 1,149,881 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts Payable $ 42,104 $ 58,060 Debt Obligations 109,086 199,219 Other Borrowings 1,789 1,942 Other Liabilities 246,446 235,089 Total Liabilities 399,425 494,310 Stockholders’ Equity 776,240 655,571 $ 1,175,665 $ 1,149,881

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 27,396 $ 26,079 $ 116,069 $ 120,928 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 166 130 737 802 Provision for Income Taxes 10,449 10,831 42,210 43,906 Interest Expense, Net 971 1,903 6,640 5,574 Other Expense, Net 39 12 101 72 Operating Income 39,021 38,955 165,757 171,282 Gain on Sale and Other Income (b) (841 ) — (841 ) (20,190 ) Acquisition Costs 1,442 182 1,442 668 Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal (g) (25 ) 741 102 1,316 Relocation Costs 189 — 798 — Restructuring and Impairment Costs 332 1,080 766 1,334 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — — — 703 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — — — (218 ) Adjusted Operating Income (a) 40,118 40,958 168,024 154,895 Depreciation and Amortization 8,380 8,549 33,297 34,233 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 48,498 $ 49,507 $ 201,321 $ 189,128 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 20.3 % 21.3 % 21.0 % 20.9 % Flow Control Operating Income $ 20,993 $ 22,636 $ 95,249 $ 89,942 Acquisition Costs — — — 472 Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal (g) (24 ) 741 (24 ) 741 Restructuring and Impairment Costs 332 496 766 568 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — — — (218 ) Adjusted Operating Income (a) 21,301 23,873 95,991 91,505 Depreciation and Amortization 2,262 2,306 9,047 9,179 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 23,563 $ 26,179 $ 105,038 $ 100,684 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 27.0 % 28.7 % 28.9 % 28.8 % Industrial Processing Operating Income $ 17,313 $ 18,760 $ 69,281 $ 89,754 Gain on Sale and Other Income (b) (841 ) — (841 ) (20,190 ) Acquisition Costs 1,066 — 1,066 — Indemnification Asset Reversal (g) — — — 575 Relocation Costs 189 — 798 — Restructuring and Impairment Costs — 584 — 766 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 17,727 19,344 70,304 70,905 Depreciation and Amortization 2,975 3,099 11,798 12,575 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 20,702 $ 22,443 $ 82,102 $ 83,480 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 23.8 % 24.9 % 23.1 % 23.6 % Material Handling Operating Income $ 10,686 $ 6,154 $ 40,692 $ 27,644 Acquisition Costs 376 182 376 196 Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal (g) (1 ) — 126 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — — — 703 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 11,061 6,336 41,194 28,543 Depreciation and Amortization 3,125 3,120 12,379 12,382 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 14,186 $ 9,456 $ 53,573 $ 40,925 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 22.1 % 18.6 % 22.4 % 20.3 % Corporate Operating Loss $ (9,971 ) $ (8,595 ) $ (39,465 ) $ (36,058 ) Depreciation and Amortization 18 24 73 97 EBITDA (a) $ (9,953 ) $ (8,571 ) $ (39,392 ) $ (35,961 ) (a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Includes a $20.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of a manufacturing facility in China in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan. (c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (d) Represents income within cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory. (e) Represents the increase (decrease) excluding an acquisition and resulting from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under “Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation.” (g) Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions. (h) Includes $1.6 million and $7.4 million in the three and twelve months ended December 30, 2023, respectively, and $5.0 million and $10.4 million in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China. (i) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.





About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,400 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics and pandemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

