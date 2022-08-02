Breaking News
Kadant Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Bookings increased 25% to $266 million.
  • Revenue increased 13% to $222 million.
  • Net income increased 14% to $26 million.
  • GAAP diluted EPS increased 14% to $2.24.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11% to $2.24.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to a record $46 million and represented 20.7% of revenue.
  • Operating cash flow decreased 58% to $19 million.
  • Backlog was a record $379 million.

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary
“Our strong performance continued into the second quarter with outstanding bookings and record adjusted EBITDA,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “In the second quarter we delivered solid margins and revenue growth of 13 percent led by our Flow Control segment. Our global workforce once again navigated through supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures to deliver remarkable value to our customers. New order activity from both aftermarket parts and capital contributed to a sixth consecutive record quarterly backlog placing us in an excellent position to finish the year strong.”

Second Quarter 2022 compared to 2021
Revenue increased 13 percent to $221.6 million compared to $195.8 million in 2021. Organic revenue increased eight percent, which excludes a 10 percent increase from acquisitions and a five percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 43.3 percent compared to 43.6 percent in 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 14 percent to $2.24 compared to $1.96 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11 percent to $2.24 compared to $2.01 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.05 of acquisition costs in 2021. Net income increased 14 percent to $26.2 million compared to $22.9 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11 percent to a record $46.0 million and represented 20.7 percent of revenue compared to $41.3 million and 21.1 percent of revenue in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow decreased 58 percent to $18.8 million compared to $44.4 million in 2021 due to an increase in working capital to support shipments in the second half of 2022.

Bookings increased 25 percent to $265.9 million compared to $213.2 million in 2021. Organic bookings increased 17 percent, which excludes a 12 percent increase from acquisitions and a four percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook
“We are pleased with the exceptionally strong first half of 2022 and our record backlog has us positioned well for the year,” Mr. Powell continued. “As we look ahead to the second half of 2022, we continue to see good levels of project activity despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges. However, we expect industrial demand to moderate as consumer demand slows in response to actions taken by governments and central banks to control inflation.

“We are raising the lower end of our revenue guidance and we now expect revenue of $890 to $905 million in 2022, revised from our previous guidance of $885 to $905 million. We are maintaining our GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $10.05 to $10.25, which includes a $1.30 gain on the sale of a facility, $0.04 of acquisition-related costs, and a $0.01 impairment charge. Excluding these items, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 to $9.00. The 2022 guidance includes a negative effect from foreign currency translation, lowering revenue guidance by $45 million and adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.49. For the third quarter of 2022, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.99 to $2.09 on revenue of $211 to $218 million.”

Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter performance, as well as future expectations. Please note that there is a new process to access the webcast. To listen to the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com to access the webcast link. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by either clicking here or the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through September 2, 2022.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the second quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 included $19.9 million from acquisitions and a $9.1 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Revenue in the first six months of 2022 included $39.9 million from acquisitions and a $12.9 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude impairment costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and certain gains or losses. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors’ requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.
        
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Second Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million in 2021.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $6.9 million in 2022 and $2.1 million in 2021.

First Six Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022 and $1.9 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.6 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax impairment costs of $0.2 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022 and $0.1 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022 and $1.7 million ($1.9 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2021.
  • After-tax impairment costs of $0.1 million ($0.2 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.
  • After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022 and $0.1 million in 2021.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $9.8 million in 2022 and $4.3 million in 2021.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)                
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)    
                     
        Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Consolidated Statement of Income   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021		   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021
Revenue   $ 221,649     $ 195,811     $ 448,129     $ 368,274  
Costs and Operating Expenses:                
  Cost of revenue   125,611       110,493       253,880       207,241  
  Selling, general, and administrative expenses   55,319       49,267       114,487       98,698  
  Research and development expenses   3,251       3,041       6,329       5,898  
  Gain on sale and other expense, net (b)               (20,008 )      
        184,181       162,801       354,688       311,837  
Operating Income     37,468       33,010       93,441       56,437  
Interest Income     277       56       379       121  
Interest Expense     (1,366 )     (1,066 )     (2,600 )     (2,177 )
Other Expense, Net     (19 )     (24 )     (41 )     (48 )
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes     36,360       31,976       91,179       54,333  
Provision for Income Taxes     9,951       8,949       23,329       14,510  
Net Income     26,409       23,027       67,850       39,823  
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest     (239 )     (163 )     (488 )     (398 )
Net Income Attributable to Kadant   $ 26,170     $ 22,864     $ 67,362     $ 39,425  
                     
Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:                
    Basic   $ 2.24     $ 1.97     $ 5.78     $ 3.41  
    Diluted   $ 2.24     $ 1.96     $ 5.77     $ 3.39  
                     
Weighted Average Shares:                
    Basic     11,660       11,579       11,645       11,566  
    Diluted     11,689       11,650       11,672       11,631  
                     

        Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
   July 2,
2022		     July 2,
2022		     July 3,
2021		   July 3,
2021
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported   $ 26,170     $ 2.24     $ 22,864   $ 1.96
Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:                    
  Acquisition Costs                 557     0.05
  Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)                 21    
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)   $ 26,170     $ 2.24     $ 23,442   $ 2.01
                         

        Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
   July 2,
2022		   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021		   July 3,
2021
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported   $ 67,362     $ 5.77     $ 39,425   $ 3.39
Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:                
  Gain on Sale (b)     (15,143 )     (1.30 )        
  Acquisition Costs     59       0.01       1,730     0.15
  Impairment Costs     135       0.01          
  Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)     387       0.03       65     0.01
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)   $ 52,800     $ 4.52     $ 41,220   $ 3.54
                     

        Three Months Ended       Increase
Excluding
Revenue by Segment   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021		   Increase   Acquisitions
and FX (a,e)
Flow Control   $ 85,220     $ 70,762     $ 14,458   $ 5,458
Industrial Processing     84,402       82,681       1,721     5,219
Material Handling     52,027       42,368       9,659     4,312
        $ 221,649     $ 195,811     $ 25,838   $ 14,989
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue     66 %     64 %        
                         
        Six Months Ended       Increase
Excluding 
    July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021		   Increase   Acquisitions
and FX (a,e)
Flow Control   $ 171,046     $ 134,516     $ 36,530   $ 16,685
Industrial Processing     177,487       151,835       25,652     30,405
Material Handling     99,596       81,923       17,673     5,796
        $ 448,129     $ 368,274     $ 79,855   $ 52,886
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue     65 %     66 %        
                         
        Three Months Ended       Increase
Excluding 
Bookings by Segment   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021		   Increase   Acquisitions
and FX (e)
Flow Control   $ 97,347     $ 71,819     $ 25,528   $ 15,187
Industrial Processing     109,883       101,899       7,984     11,946
Material Handling     58,675       39,447       19,228     9,610
        $ 265,905     $ 213,165     $ 52,740   $ 36,743
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings     59 %     60 %        
                         
        Six Months Ended       Increase
Excluding
    July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021		   Increase   Acquisitions
and FX (e)
Flow Control   $ 197,458     $ 147,818     $ 49,640   $ 28,565
Industrial Processing     216,227       188,505       27,722     33,095
Material Handling     118,315       81,331       36,984     19,077
        $ 532,000     $ 417,654     $ 114,346   $ 80,737
                     
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings     59 %     62 %        
                     

        Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Business Segment Information   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021		   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021
Gross Margin:                
    Flow Control   52.8 %   52.8 %   52.6 %   53.0 %
    Industrial Processing   38.4 %   40.1 %   38.5 %   40.3 %
    Material Handling   35.9 %   34.9 %   36.1 %   34.8 %
        43.3 %   43.6 %   43.3 %   43.7 %
                     

Operating Income:                
    Flow Control   $ 22,707     $ 19,324     $ 44,432     $ 34,770  
    Industrial Processing (i)     15,285       17,248       53,444       28,354  
    Material Handling (i)     8,701       5,281       14,545       9,450  
    Corporate (i)     (9,225 )     (8,843 )     (18,980 )     (16,137 )
        $ 37,468     $ 33,010     $ 93,441     $ 56,437  
                     
Adjusted Operating Income (a,f):                
    Flow Control   $ 22,707     $ 19,563     $ 44,276     $ 36,006  
    Industrial Processing     15,285       17,301       34,011       28,494  
    Material Handling     8,701       5,619       15,262       10,062  
    Corporate     (9,225 )     (8,843 )     (18,980 )     (16,137 )
        $ 37,468     $ 33,640     $ 74,569     $ 58,425  
                     
Capital Expenditures:                
    Flow Control   $ 1,031     $ 368     $ 1,556     $ 702  
    Industrial Processing (h)     5,073       1,191       7,025       2,995  
    Material Handling     843       495       1,227       616  
    Corporate           5       7       5  
        $ 6,947     $ 2,059     $ 9,815     $ 4,318  
                     
        Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Cash Flow and Other Data   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021		   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021
Operating Cash Flow   $ 18,797     $ 44,386     $ 42,565     $ 63,478  
Less: Capital Expenditures (h)     (6,947 )     (2,059 )     (9,815 )     (4,318 )
Free Cash Flow (a)   $ 11,850     $ 42,327     $ 32,750     $ 59,160  
                     
Depreciation and Amortization Expense   $ 8,486     $ 7,716     $ 17,931     $ 15,402  
                 

Balance Sheet Data           July 2,
2022		   January 1,
2022
Assets                
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash           $ 78,026   $ 94,161
Accounts Receivable, net             124,704     117,209
Inventories             156,426     134,356
Contract Assets             11,861     8,626
Property, Plant, and Equipment, net             105,919     107,989
Intangible Assets             183,317     199,343
Goodwill             384,109     396,887
Other Assets             79,641     73,641
                $ 1,124,003   $ 1,132,212
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Accounts Payable           $ 55,924   $ 59,250
Debt Obligations             223,817     264,597
Other Borrowings             4,495     4,917
Other Liabilities             233,603     237,832
  Total Liabilities             517,839     566,596
  Stockholders’ Equity             606,164     565,616
                $ 1,124,003   $ 1,132,212
                     

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a)   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021		   July 2,
2022		   July 3,
2021
Consolidated                
    Net Income Attributable to Kadant   $ 26,170     $ 22,864     $ 67,362     $ 39,425  
    Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest     239       163       488       398  
    Provision for Income Taxes     9,951       8,949       23,329       14,510  
    Interest Expense, Net     1,089       1,010       2,221       2,056  
    Other Expense, Net     19       24       41       48  
    Operating Income     37,468       33,010       93,441       56,437  
    Gain on Sale (b)                 (20,190 )      
    Acquisition Costs           603       76       1,901  
    Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)                 575        
    Impairment Costs                 182        
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)           27       703       87  
    Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)                 (218 )      
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     37,468       33,640       74,569       58,425  
    Depreciation and Amortization     8,486       7,689       17,228       15,315  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 45,954     $ 41,329     $ 91,797     $ 73,740  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)     20.7 %     21.1 %     20.5 %     20.0 %
                     
Flow Control                
    Operating Income   $ 22,707     $ 19,324     $ 44,432     $ 34,770  
    Acquisition Costs           239       62       1,236  
    Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)                 (218 )      
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     22,707       19,563       44,276       36,006  
    Depreciation and Amortization     2,297       1,568       4,644       3,140  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 25,004     $ 21,131     $ 48,920     $ 39,146  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)     29.3 %     29.9 %     28.6 %     29.1 %
                     
Industrial Processing                
    Operating Income (i)   $ 15,285     $ 17,248     $ 53,444     $ 28,354  
    Gain on Sale (b)                 (20,190 )      
    Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)                 575        
    Impairment Costs                 182        
    Acquisition Costs           53             80  
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)                       60  
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     15,285       17,301       34,011       28,494  
    Depreciation and Amortization     3,080       3,403       6,354       6,741  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 18,365     $ 20,704     $ 40,365     $ 35,235  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)     21.8 %     25.0 %     22.7 %     23.2 %
                     
Material Handling                
    Operating Income (i)   $ 8,701     $ 5,281     $ 14,545     $ 9,450  
    Acquisition Costs           311       14       585  
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)           27       703       27  
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     8,701       5,619       15,262       10,062  
    Depreciation and Amortization     3,083       2,682       6,179       5,368  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 11,784     $ 8,301     $ 21,441     $ 15,430  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)     22.6 %     19.6 %     21.5 %     18.8 %
                     

Corporate                
    Operating Loss (i)   $ (9,225 )   $ (8,843 )   $ (18,980 )   $ (16,137 )
    Depreciation and Amortization     26       36       51       66  
    EBITDA (a)   $ (9,199 )   $ (8,807 )   $ (18,929 )   $ (16,071 )
                   
(a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
                     
(b) Includes a $20.2 million gain on the sale of a Chinese facility in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan.
                     
(c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
                     
(d) Represents income within the cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory.
   
(e) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
                     
(f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under “Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation.”
   
(g) Represents an indemnification asset reversal related to the release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
                     
(h) Includes $3.1 million and $3.2 million in the three and six months ended July 2, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China.
                     
(i) Operating income by segment has been recast in the first six months of 2021 to include acquisition costs of $0.5 million and $0.1 million in our Material Handling and Industrial Processing segments, respectively, which were previously included in Corporate.
                     
(j) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,000 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com

