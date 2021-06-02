Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before June 2, 2021; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) investors that acquired shares between October 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021. Investors have until June 2, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Kadmon made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the NDA for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was deficient and/or incomplete; (2) the additional data that Kadmon submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the submission of the Belumosudil NDA; (3) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that investors were led to believe by Kadmon; (4) accordingly, it was likely that the FDA would extend the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date in order to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (5) defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages, when the true details entered the market,

