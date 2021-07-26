Kaiken Inu: Bridging Meme and DeFi Together

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaiken Inu is set to launch in the month of August with its Staking Dapp live, and Hotbit Exchange listing confirmed for 2nd August and aims for Cointiger and Pancakeswap listings after its presale event.

As the Cryptocurrency meme coin craze continues to take the world by storm, there have been multiple new projects that have come to blockchain looking for the inspired hype that can generate lots of activity, trading, and potential income. These meme coins continue to face a very real problem: After launch, they lose their hype and activity and slowly fade into the background and lose steam. There needs to be something worthwhile keeping the ecosystem intact and the community that makes it whole alive. Introducing Kaiken Inu Token, the staking token inspired by Doge, Shiba Inu, and Lord Elon Musk.

Kaiken Inu Token is a BEP20 Token (Contract Address: https://www.bscscan.com/token/0x40C3318040739d459C09aA6D32554867B358BdF5) that puts the community that brings it together in the driver’s seat and gives back to dogs in a way that helps them. A percentage of the token supply will be used to donate towards dog shelters every month. It’s a wonderful way to create a use case for crypto in a way that can help the animals that inspired it.

In addition to the details mentioned above, users will also be able to trade on Kaiken’s NFT Marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell and trade NFTs through the Kaiken ecosystem. With 400M tokens allocated towards staking, users and holders interacting with the Kaiken ecosystem will be able to stake their tokens to earn passive yield. Lastly, Kaiken plans on integrating an IDO platform that will help create new projects that can be launched and partnered with Kaiken Inu Token!

Kaiken Inu will only have a circulating supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens.

As mentioned on the website, Kaiken intends on implementing a burning schedule to keep token velocity low and add an interesting twist to the tokenomical structure of the ecosystem.

They will be distributed as follows:

Presale: 300,000,000 Kaiken

Staking: 400,000,000 Kaiken

Liquidity 150,000,000 Kaiken

Community drop: 100,000,000 Kaiken

Marketing: 50,000,000 Kaiken

The project and its team have also created a simple roadmap that can be seen on their website (https://www.kaiken-inu.com/)

Navigating through these ever-changing market conditions and the problems still remaining to be solved in crypto can be difficult and trying. That’s why bringing a fresh new initiative like Kaiken Inu can be refreshing and can be used to put some hype back into how blockchain is changing the world. Join us on our journey as we start helping dogs all across the globe and become one of the biggest and most utilized meme coins on the Binance Smart Chain!

