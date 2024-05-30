FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) today published its 2023 Sustainability Report summarizing the Company’s focus and initiatives around its sustainability program and practices, consistent with its corporate values to be a preferred investment, a preferred supplier, a preferred customer, a preferred employer, and a valued corporate citizen. The report is available on the Company’s website at https://www.kaiseraluminum.com.

“We view sustainability as a strategic imperative that is central to our business and advancing toward a more sustainable future,” said Keith A. Harvey, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2023 report reflects another strong year of continued progress and solid performance against our key sustainability goals which directly align with our corporate values. Given the infinite recyclability of aluminum, we believe our products are part of the solution to achieve a low-impact future, positioning us well to continue pursuing long-term growth in our business while achieving our sustainability goals.”

Highlights of the Company’s sustainability efforts in 2023 include:

The completion of an inaugural materiality assessment to understand and integrate the perspectives of key stakeholders into the company sustainability strategy.

On track to achieve our 2030 GHG emissions intensity reduction targets for Scope 1, 2 and 3.

A reduction in total estimated Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas absolute emissions by 4% over the prior year due to increased manufacturing efficiency and lower Scope 2 emissions.

Continued progress to reduce reliance on electricity from coal-fired power sources and gain access to lower carbon electricity sources.

