Single Order Valued at Over $750,000 Shipped in Fiscal Fourth Quarter

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company,” or “we”), the exclusive U.S. distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC (“Bidi Vapor”), which are intended for adults 21 and over, today announced that it has shipped a bulk order of BIDI® Sticks to H.T. Hackney Co. (“Hackney”), one of the largest wholesale distributors in the United States.

The order is valued at more than $750,000 and was shipped in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. H.T. Hackney had not ordered more than $100,000 of BIDI® Stick product in a single order since March 2023.

Eric Mosser, Chief Executive Officer & President of Kaival Brands, said, “This bulk order represents the resumption of activity with one of our key distribution partners and is an important step towards accelerating our product sales. Hackney is a long-term, dedicated distributor that recognizes the important business value of only distributing compliant and legitimate, non-illicit ENDS products and shares our commitment to championing youth-access prevention. Given recent enforcement efforts by the FDA to address the problem of illicit and illegal vaping products, we are optimistic that this bulk order is an indication of a positive trajectory in revenue growth.”

ABOUT H.T. HACKNEY

As one of the largest wholesale distributors in the United States, Hackney services over 20,000 retail customers and stocks over 25,000 products. With strategically located distribution centers, Hackney provides a distribution network easily covering 22 states.

Since 1891, Hackney has achieved its premier market position as a result of providing superior customer service and competitively priced merchandise. Its programs are created around the concept of offering customers the ability to obtain their entire store needs from one reliable source.

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on incubating innovative and profitable adult-focused products into mature and dominant brands, with a current focus on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) also known as “e-cigarettes”. Our business plan is to seek to diversify into distributing other nicotine and non-nicotine delivery system products (including those related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (known as CBD) products). Kaival Brands and Philip Morris Products S.A. (via sublicense from Kaival Brands) are the exclusive global distributors of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands at https://ir.kaivalbrands.com/overview/default.aspx.

ABOUT KAIVAL LABS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Labs is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaival Brands focused on developing new branded and white-label products and services in the vaporizer and inhalation technology sectors. Kaival Labs’ current patent portfolio consists of 12 existing and 46 pending with novel technologies across extrusion dose control, product preservation, tracking and tracing usage, multiple modalities and child safety. The patents and patent applications cover territories including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, the European Patent Organisation, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and South Korea. The portfolio also includes a fully-functional proprietary mobile device software application that is used in conjunction with certain patents in the portfolio.

Learn more about Kaival Labs at https://kaivallabs.com.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible, adult-focused marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI ® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor’s premier device, the BIDI ® Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI ® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Nirajkumar Patel, the Company’s Chief Science and Regulatory Officer and director, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor is considered a related party of the Company.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s management and partners included herein and related to the subject matter herein includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), which are statements other than historical facts. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “position,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” and similar words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results (including, without limitation, the results of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts with H.T. Hackney as described herein and the impact of such efforts on the Company’s future results of operations) could materially and adversely differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such statements. Our business may be influenced by many factors that are difficult to predict, involve uncertainties that may materially affect results, and are often beyond our control. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) future actions by the FDA in response to the 11th Circuit Court’s decision that could impact our business and prospects, (ii) the outcome of FDA’s scientific review of Bidi Vapor’s pending FDA Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, (iii) the results of international marketing and sales efforts by Philip Morris International, the Company’s international distribution partner, (iv) how quickly domestic and international markets adopt our products, (v) the scope of future FDA enforcement of regulations in the ENDS industry, (vi) the FDA’s approach to the regulation of synthetic nicotine and its impact on our business, (vii) potential federal and state flavor bans and other restrictions on ENDS products, (viii) the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the products we distribute, (ix) general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth, (x) the effects of steps that we could take to reduce operating costs, (xi) our inability to generate and sustain profitable sales growth, including sales growth in U.S. and international markets, (xii) circumstances or developments that may make us unable to implement or realize anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of our current and planned business initiatives (including, without limitation, the development of vaporization intellectual property we acquired in late April 2023), (xiii) significant changes in our relationships with our distributors or sub-distributors such as H.T. Hackney and (xiv) other factors detailed by us in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 27, 2023 as well as all of our subsequent SEC filings, all of which are accessible at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules and regulations, we do not have any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Kaival Brands Investor Relations:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

Kaival Brands Media & Press Relations:

Stephen Sheriff, COO and Investor Relations Officer

Kaival Brands

(646) 572-7086

investors@kaivalbrands.com