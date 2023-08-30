FDA Scientific Reviews of Certain PMTAs Expected by December 2023

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company,” or “we”), the exclusive U.S. distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC (“Bidi Vapor”), which are intended for adults 21 and over, today provided an update on the efforts by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to address youth-access prevention, illegitimate, illicit products in the marketplace, and an update on recent announcements by the FDA regarding completion of certain Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (“PMTAs”) by December 2023.

Eric Mosser, Chief Executive Officer of Kaival Brands, stated, “We commend the recent enforcement efforts of the FDA to address the problem of illicit and illegal vaping products in the market right now. Most of the items you see on the shelf in your local store are illegal as per the PMTA guidelines, and we anticipate it is simply a matter of time before the market is finally cleared of those illicit vaping products, leaving only compliant and authorized products available in the market to buy, such as the Bidi Vapor product line as anticipated by the Company.”

Completed FDA Reviews of Market Dominant PMTAs Expected by December 2023

The FDA has recently provided a timeline on anticipated reviews of certain “covered” PMTAs to be completed. Covered PMTAs are limited only to applications: 1) for new tobacco products that were on the market by Aug. 8, 2016; 2) that were timely-submitted by the Sept. 9, 2020 court-established deadline; and 3) for products sold under the brand names Vuse, Juul, NJOY, Logic, SMOK, Blu, Puff Bar or Suorin, or that reach 2% of total retail dollar sales as reported in the Total E-Cig Market and Players report or the Disposable E-Cig Market and Players report, as produced by Chicago-based NielsenIQ.

BIDI® Stick: 1) was on the market prior to August 8, 2016; 2) are subject to PMTAs that were timely submitted by the September 9, 2020 deadline, and have now entered scientific review; and 3) has consistently been the number one disposable vape product for more than twenty-four months since 2021 and has consistently reached 2% of total retail dollar sales as reported in the Total E-Cig Market and Players report or the Disposable E-Cig Market and Players report, as produced by Chicago-based NielsenIQ.

The FDA anticipates action on:

52% of covered PMTAs by March 31;

53% of covered PMTAs by June 30;

55% of covered PMTAs by Sept. 30;

100% of covered PMTAs by Dec. 31.

Capitalizing on the Tailwinds of Increased FDA Enforcement

In May 2023, the FDA launched a self-proclaimed “Inspection Blitz,” which underscores the agency’s unwavering commitment to addressing the issue facing America’s youth.1

Both the Company and Bidi Vapor have remained steadfastly committed to compliance and youth-access prevention. That commitment, along with the renewed focus and commitment by retailers, will continue to help educate consumers and raise awareness about the importance of youth access prevention and buying legitimate, non-illicit products. As reiterated by Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP), “all players in the supply chain—including retailers—have a role in keeping illegal e-cigarettes off the shelves. 2”

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on incubating innovative and profitable adult-focused products into mature and dominant brands, with a current focus on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems (“ENDS”) also known as “e-cigarettes”. Our business plan is to seek to diversify into distributing other nicotine and non-nicotine delivery system products (including those related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (“CBD”) products). Kaival Brands and Philip Morris Products S.A. (via sublicense from Kaival Brands) are the exclusive global distributors of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands at https://ir.kaivalbrands.com/overview/default.aspx.

ABOUT KAIVAL LABS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Labs is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaival Brands focused on developing new branded and white-label products and services in the vaporizer and inhalation technology sectors. Kaival Labs’ current patent portfolio consists of 12 existing and 46 pending with novel technologies across extrusion dose control, product preservation, tracking and tracing usage, multiple modalities and child safety. The patents and patent applications cover territories including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, the European Patent Organisation, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and South Korea. The portfolio also includes a fully-functional proprietary mobile device software application that is used in conjunction with certain patents in the portfolio.

Learn more about Kaival Labs at https://kaivallabs.com.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible, adult-focused marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor’s premier device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Nirajkumar Patel, the Company’s Chief Science and Regulatory Officer and director, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor is considered a related party of the Company.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

