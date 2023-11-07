GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company” or “we,” “our” or similar terms), the exclusive distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC (“Bidi Vapor”), including the BIDI® Stick electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), which are intended for adults 21 and over, today provided an update on the evolving regulatory landscape of the e-cigarette and vaping industry. As the exclusive U.S. distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC, which are fully compliant with all current FDA regulations, Kaival Brands is positioned at the forefront of the market as the FDA intensifies its enforcement actions against non-compliant and illicit e-cigarette products.

Recent reports have highlighted a significant increase in the FDA’s enforcement activities, targeting unauthorized vape products that have flooded the market. The FDA’s efforts have become more strategic and impactful, with a focus on intercepting illegal imports and issuing fines and injunctions against violators. This crackdown is expected to reshape the competitive landscape, particularly within large regional and national retailers, where compliance with federal regulations is paramount.

In light of the U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) ongoing efforts to address unfair imports and sales practices in the vaping sector, Kaival Brands underscores the importance of such regulatory actions in maintaining a fair and lawful marketplace. The ITC’s role in investigating and potentially issuing exclusion and cease and desist orders against illicit imports is a critical component in the fight against the unauthorized e-cigarette market.

Kaival Brands commends both the ITC’s and the FDA’s commitment to enforcing the law and protecting public health. The Company’s partnership with Bidi Vapor ensures that its offerings, including the BIDI® Stick, are not only compliant with all FDA regulations but also do not contribute to the youth vaping epidemic. Bidi Vapor’s stringent marketing and age-verification practices demonstrate an industry-leading stance on responsible consumption.

“As the FDA continues to clear the market of illicit and non-compliant e-cigarette products, Kaival Brands stands ready to meet the demand for legal and regulated alternatives,” said Eric Mosser, President and CEO of Kaival Brands. “Our commitment to compliance and excellence positions us to capture a significant market share as the FDA’s enforcement actions take effect.”

The FDA’s recent actions, including fines and the seizure of unauthorized products, signal a new era of rigorous enforcement. Kaival Brands anticipates that these measures will lead to a substantial reduction in the availability of illicit vape products, particularly in outlets that prioritize regulatory compliance.

Kaival Brands is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of product integrity and regulatory adherence. The Company’s proactive approach to compliance ensures that its products, including those manufactured by Bidi Vapor, will remain on shelves while non-compliant products are removed. This commitment not only supports public health initiatives but also provides a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

As the FDA finalizes its review of premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs), including those submitted by Bidi Vapor, Kaival Brands is optimistic about the future. The Company believes that its adherence to regulatory requirements and its commitment to high-quality, compliant products will drive growth and profitability in an increasingly regulated market.

For more information about Kaival Brands and its commitment to compliance and quality, please visit Kaival Brands’ website: https://ir.kaivalbrands.com

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on incubating innovative and profitable adult-focused products into mature and dominant brands, with a current focus on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) also known as “e-cigarettes”. Our business plan is to seek to diversify into distributing other nicotine and non-nicotine delivery system products (including those related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (known as CBD) products. Kaival Brands and Philip Morris Products S.A. (via sublicense from Kaival Brands) are the exclusive global distributors of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands at https://ir.kaivalbrands.com.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible, adult-focused marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI ® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor’s premier device, the BIDI ® Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI ® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Nirajkumar Patel, the Company’s Chief Science and Regulatory Officer and director, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor is considered a related party of the Company.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

