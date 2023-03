ARLINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye, today announced that it will present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. Members of Kala’s management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

To access the webcast and subsequent archived recording of the fireside chat, please visit the “Presentations” section of the Kala website at http://kalarx.com.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye. Kala’s biologics-based investigational therapies utilize Kala’s proprietary mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) platform. Kala’s lead product candidate, KPI-012, is a human MSC-S, which contains numerous human-derived biofactors, such as growth factors, protease inhibitors, matrix proteins and neurotrophic factors that can potentially correct the impaired corneal healing that is an underlying etiology of multiple severe ocular diseases. KPI-012 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED), a rare disease of impaired corneal healing, for which it has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Kala is also targeting the potential development of KPI-012 for the treatment of Partial Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency and ocular manifestations of moderate-to-severe Sjögren’s and plans to initiate preclinical studies to evaluate the potential utility of its MSC-S platform for retinal degenerative diseases, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

Investor Contact:

Hannah Deresiewicz

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

212-362-1200