Kalera to participate in 2nd Annual Roth AgTech Answers Event on November 15

Orlando, Fla., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kalera Public Limited Company (Nasdaq: KAL, “Kalera” or the “Company”), a vertical farming company, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 15 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions. To participate on the live call, listeners may dial (844) 889-4333 (domestic), or (412) 317-5477 (international).

The call will also be broadcast live via webcast, which can be accessed at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bZEIMs74 . Listeners may also visit the investor relations section of Kalera’s website at www.investors.kalera.com to access the webcast, either live or archived.

2nd Annual Roth AgTech Answers Event

The Company also announced today that it will participate in the 2nd Annual Roth AgTech Answers Event taking place on November 15 at the 1 Hotel Central Park in New York, New York.

This format will provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 15 private and public companies as well as enjoy analyst moderated fireside chats. The 40‐minute management‐investor meetings and social activities will provide institutional investors meaningful interaction with executive management to gain in‐depth insights.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.roth.com/agtech2022 .

About Kalera

As a leader in controlled environmental agriculture, Kalera is driven by our belief that vertical farming can play an important role in securing access to fresh produce for a growing world population facing climate change and concerns about the future of traditional farming. Through our proprietary technology, we sustainably grow local, delicious, nutrient-rich, pesticide-free, non-GMO leafy greens year-round. Our automated, data-driven, hydroponic vertical farms produce higher yields and, use 95% less water, and 99% less land than traditional farming. Sold under the Kalera brand, our leafy greens are “better than organic” and priced competitively, always with the end consumer in mind. Kalera is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with farms in Orlando; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Kuwait, with additional farms under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com .

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH) is a relationship‐driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full‐service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market‐making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com .

Contact

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Julie Kegley

jkegley@finprofiles.com

310.622.8246

