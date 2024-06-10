DENVER, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced its partnership with Kalibr8, provider of a comprehensive, multi-tenant cloud management platform enabling managed service providers (MSPs) to better understand and adjust cloud computing environments to ensure efficient operations, eliminate waste, and enhance security and compliance in the cloud.

Through Kalibr8’s advanced analytics and actionable features, partners on the Pax8 Marketplace can now optimize cloud usage and spending patterns, identify underutilized resources, make necessary adjustments such as downscaling and decommissioning resources, and take advantage of reserved instance opportunities. By automating scheduling to balance peak and off-peak needs, Kalibr8 ensures that organizations pay only for what they need, reducing costs and improving operational efficiency.

“In today’s digital landscape, cloud optimization and efficient cost management are essential for organizations to thrive,” said Nikki Meyer, Pax8 Corporate Vice President of Vendor Global Alliance. “We are pleased to welcome Kalibr8 to our Marketplace as a unique new offering, empowering our partners to enhance their customers’ cloud operations and eliminate unnecessary expenses.”

Designed for MSPs, Kalibr8’s multi-tenant capabilities, detailed billing and reporting features, and automated cloud exploration tools make it easy for partners to identify optimization opportunities for their customers. The platform also enhances security and compliance in the cloud, incorporating observability and alerting features to prevent fraud and potential hijacking of resources. Partners can now use Kalibr8 with their Azure operations, with more cloud providers available in the future. Kalibr8 delivers up to 65 percent monthly savings to partners through its optimization platform.

“Pax8 has changed forever how MSPs can discover, provision, and deliver cloud services to their end customers, with a marketplace that simplifies operations and dramatically improves margins,” said Ben McGahon, Founder and CEO of Kalibr8. “After working closely with the Pax8 crew, we are proud to make our cloud optimization automation software available to the tens of thousands of MSPs Pax8 serves, making it easier than ever for them to manage cloud resources and maximize margins with little effort required.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 30,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

About Kalibr8

Kalibr8 is a comprehensive, multi-tenant cloud management platform designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). It provides a single-pane-of-glass view, enabling efficient management and optimization of cloud resources across multiple customers and environments. With advanced analytics, automated optimization, discovery tools, and fraud detection features, Kalibr8 empowers MSPs to streamline their operations and maximize their clients’ cloud investments. Learn more at kalibr8.io.

