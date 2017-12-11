Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kalmar to deliver straddle carriers to Global Ports in Russia

Kalmar to deliver straddle carriers to Global Ports in Russia

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 11 DECEMBER 2017 AT 10 (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply 12 Classic Straddle Carriers to JSC First Container Terminal (FCT) in St. Petersburg, Russia, one of the key companies of Global Ports group. The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2017 fourth quarter order intake and delivery will take place during the fourth quarter of 2018.

First Container Terminal is one of the largest container terminals in the country and one of the flagship terminals of the Global Ports group, which today is the leading operator of container terminals in Russia. Due to the regular feeder link, FCT is connected with major European ports – Rotterdam, Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Antwerp. The terminal has an annual throughput capacity of 1.25 million TEU. Its fleet of Kalmar equipment includes straddle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, fork lifts and terminal tractors. 

“Providing a high level of customer service is a priority for the FCT, which is helped by modern port equipment. The choice of the supplier is made taking into account more than 30-year successful cooperation with Kalmar on the level as well as experience in operating the previously purchased Kalmar equipment,” commented Alexander Tikhov, Managing Director of JSC First Container Terminal. “Kalmar equipment has proven itself, and we expect that new machines will further improve the quality of service that FCT provides to its customers today,” he adds.

Kalmar straddle carriers are trusted by terminal operators around the world for their ability to enable faster ship-to-shore crane operations and more efficient landside operations. They offer the proven performance and safety benefits that Kalmar equipment is known for. The spacious ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface improve productivity at terminals by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience.

Further information for the press:

Oleg Shats, Market Area Director Russia, Kalmar, tel. +7 921 430 28 47, [email protected] 

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, [email protected]

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec’s (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/579ba453-8002-45c7-8500-47d9e100d236

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.