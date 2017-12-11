Kalmar to deliver straddle carriers to Global Ports in Russia

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 11 DECEMBER 2017 AT 10 (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply 12 Classic Straddle Carriers to JSC First Container Terminal (FCT) in St. Petersburg, Russia, one of the key companies of Global Ports group. The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2017 fourth quarter order intake and delivery will take place during the fourth quarter of 2018.

First Container Terminal is one of the largest container terminals in the country and one of the flagship terminals of the Global Ports group, which today is the leading operator of container terminals in Russia. Due to the regular feeder link, FCT is connected with major European ports – Rotterdam, Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Antwerp. The terminal has an annual throughput capacity of 1.25 million TEU. Its fleet of Kalmar equipment includes straddle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, fork lifts and terminal tractors.

“Providing a high level of customer service is a priority for the FCT, which is helped by modern port equipment. The choice of the supplier is made taking into account more than 30-year successful cooperation with Kalmar on the level as well as experience in operating the previously purchased Kalmar equipment,” commented Alexander Tikhov, Managing Director of JSC First Container Terminal. “Kalmar equipment has proven itself, and we expect that new machines will further improve the quality of service that FCT provides to its customers today,” he adds.

Kalmar straddle carriers are trusted by terminal operators around the world for their ability to enable faster ship-to-shore crane operations and more efficient landside operations. They offer the proven performance and safety benefits that Kalmar equipment is known for. The spacious ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface improve productivity at terminals by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience.

