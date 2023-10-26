The third annual event will feature veteran marketers and industry leaders sharing insights and best practices for the use of AI, as well as sharing experiences about how it has helped rekindle the true essence of marketing.

New York, NY, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, has announced speakers for its upcoming third annual Virtually Live! conference. This year the spotlight will be on exploring Artificial Intelligence in the marketing landscape, focusing on how AI can enhance digital experiences, optimize operations, increase ROI, and rekindle the fundamental values of authentic, human, marketing.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from prominent figures in the marketing, AI, and event management fields, including executives from Salesforce, AWS, Google, VMware, Jasper, Adobe, HubSpot, Zapier, and more. These experts will share insights from their own experiences on how to best properly utilize AI to preserve and reclaim the human touch in marketing.

The list of sessions this year includes HubSpot CMO Kipp Bodnar, and Zapier CMO Kieran Flanagan from the ‘Marketing Against the Grain’ podcast, who will host a special episode during the conference, as well as masterclasses by internationally recognized GenAI expert Ruben Hassid, and Paul Roetzer, Founder & CEO of the Marketing AI Institute.

The lineup includes:

Colin Fleming, EVP, Global Brand Marketing, Salesforce

Kieran Flanagan, CMO, Zapier

Kipp Bodnar, CMO, HubSpot

Shuchi Sarkar, Global Head of Marketing-Segments, AWS

Julius Solaris, Events guru and founder of Boldpush, former Editor-in-Chief of EventMB

Paul Roetzer, Founder & CEO, Marketing AI Institute

Ruben Hassid, AI expert, Top 2 Creator and Top 15 AI Content Creator on LinkedIn

Bob Bejan, Corporate VP Global Events, Production Studios and Marketing Community, Microsoft

Megan Henshall, Global Event Strategist, Google

Meghan Keaney, VP Marketing, Jasper

Jessica Hreha, Head of Global Integrated Campaigns & Content Strategy, VMware

Angie Smith, Head of Events and Field Marketing, Atlassian

Clara Galán, Product Marketing Lead Adobe Live, Adobe

Jessica J. Federer, Board Member, Investor, former Chief Digital Officer at Pharma CDO

Yadin Porter de León, Global Executive Content Marketing Lead , VMware

VMware Michelle Moore, Senior Manager, Brand Content, VMware

Melissa Vilders, Head of Global Event Strategy and Experience, HR Line of Business, SAP

Huong Nguyen, CEO, Shiloh Events

Lenny Talarico, Chief Experience Officer at Lenny Talarico Events, former Head of Production at MGM,

Josh Shepherd, Head of Event Technology & Innovation, Atlassian

Ryan Howard, Technical Program Manager, Experience Design, Google

Jaime Hunt, VP for University Communications and CMO, Old Dominion University

“We are thrilled to bring together top-notch industry experts at Virtually Live! 2023 to explore artificial intelligence and its implications for marketers,” said Lisa Bennett, EVP Marketing of Kaltura. “Our mission as marketers is clear: to harness AI’s power and allow us to focus on impactful campaigns and digital experiences that will lead to meaningful connections with prospects and customers. We are excited to hear from those who have been leading the charge and putting AI to use across their operations.”

Virtually Live! 2023 will take place online on November 2nd EST, with a re-broadcast on the 7th GMT.

Continuing its longstanding commitment to environmental responsibility, Kaltura is once again partnering with Dots.eco, for attendees to choose a cause for environmental contribution upon registration. Whether it be to plant a tree, secure land for wildlife, clean up ocean plastic, save a sea turtle hatchling, or offset carbon emissions – registrants can pick a cause and Kaltura will support it on their behalf.

