Kaltura Takes Action to Increase Female Leadership to 50% by 2024

Kaltura unveils new initiative to drive gender equality in the technology sector; invites tech community to support the cause by signing petition

Amsterdam, NL and New York, NY, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, announced today its pledge to work towards increasing female leadership at the company to 50% by 2024 as part of its new initiative to drive gender equality in tech.  As a part of its objective to drive gender equality, both in representation and compensation, Kaltura has identified specific goals that the company aims to meet within the next five years to increase diversity and equality across the company.

In addition to its commitment to expanding female leadership, the company has also announced that it will work to increase the number of female employees at all levels of the company to 50% (up from 32% today) within the next five years. To ensure that it is on track to reach these goals by 2024, Kaltura will routinely monitor progress via bi-yearly check-ins for gender equality both in compensation and representation.

“As a company that operates across a wide range of industries, we are aware that there is still a long way to go in terms of reaching true gender equality,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. “That said, we no longer want to take a back seat in this issue. True to our company values of Openness, Flexibility and Collaboration, we are taking a stand for diversity and equality across all aspects of our company – regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender or nationality. Ultimately, our goal is to raise awareness around this issue and leverage our position within the industry to inspire change.”

Kaltura is launching its new initiative at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam to highlight the need for equality in the Media and Telecom sector specifically.  During this year’s show, Kaltura will be encouraging the tech community to sign a petition stating they support the effort to pursue gender equality in tech, with the goal to raise awareness within their own companies and verticals.

According to the World Economic Forum, women only represent between 24% and 37% of the international workforce today. In the technology field specifically, women make up less than 20% of tech jobs in the United States, even though they make up more than half of the U.S. workforce. To raise awareness around this issue, Kaltura will be hosting a series of industry events that promote gender equality and encourage change leading up to 2024.

“Gender equality is important for Kaltura across the board, both for our existing employees and a key focus in our recruitment process,” said Sigal Srur, Kaltura Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “Our approach is to take simple but meaningful actions to drive equality along the employee lifecycle, from attraction of candidates all the way to compensation. For example, we revisited the way we present job descriptions for our open positions, as it is a known fact that women tend to avoid applying for jobs if they do not meet all listed requirements, while men apply even if they are just a partial fit. By adjusting our job postings to better appeal to both genders, we have already raised the number of woman applicants by 20%. We have also defined internal KPIs to measure compensation of men versus women in similar positions, and if a discrepancy is found, we proactively raise the women’s salary accordingly. This helps to raise awareness within the organization and educate all levels of our workforce on the matter.”

To learn more about Kaltura’s gender equality initiative, and to sign the petition, please visit: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/507/757/644/help-drive-gender-equality-in-the-tech-sector/.

About Kaltura
Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform), markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values – openness, flexibility, and collaboration – and is the initiator and backer of the world’s leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members. For more information, visit corp.kaltura.com. 

