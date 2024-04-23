NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 before market open on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
Kaltura will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2024 financial results and discuss its financial outlook.
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 8, 2024
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. ET
|United States/Canada Toll Free:
|+1-877-407-0789
|International Toll:
|+1-201-689-8562
A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events
About Kaltura
Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.
Investor Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
John Doherty
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
[email protected]
+1 617 542 6180
Media Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Lisa Bennett
[email protected]
Headline Media
Raanan Loew
[email protected]
+1 347 897 9276
