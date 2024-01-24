NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 before market open on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
Kaltura will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and discuss its financial outlook.
|Date:
|Thursday, February 22, 2024
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. ET
|United States/Canada Toll-Free:
|+1-877-407-0789
|International Toll:
|+1-201-689-8562
A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events
About Kaltura
Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.
Investor Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Yaron Garmazi
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
[email protected]
+1 617 542 6180
Media Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Lisa Bennett
[email protected]
Headline Media
Raanan Loew
[email protected]
+1 347 897 9276
- “Epoxy Resin Market Surges Towards USD 27.7 Billion by 2033 | Increasing Demand for Durable and High-Performance Materials Across Industries” - January 24, 2024
- HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results - January 24, 2024
- Renexxion Ireland Ltd. Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for Naronapride to Treat PPI-Non-Responsive Symptomatic GERD - January 24, 2024