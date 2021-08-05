Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura”), the video experience cloud, today announced that before market open on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Kaltura will host a conference call to discuss the results at on the same day.

Date:   Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Time:   8:00 a.m. ET
United States/Canada Toll Free:   877-407-0789
International Toll:   +1-201-689-8562
Conference ID:   13722263

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

Investor Contacts:
Kaltura
Yaron Garmazi
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Sapphire Investor Relations
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
+1 617 542 6180
[email protected]com

Media Contacts:
Kaltura
Lisa Bennett
[email protected]

Headline Media
Raanan Loew
[email protected]
+1 347 897 9276

