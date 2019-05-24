Breaking News
KALY Gives Veterans 10 Percent Discount On Hemp4mula CBD Gum and 20 Percent Discount to All Over Memorial Day Weekend

May 24

KALY PR May 24

Hemp4mula CBD Gum Available Through www.USMJ.com

Memorial Day 20% Discount Available to All Now Through May 29th

DALLAS, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE —  Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY)  (“KALY”) today announced its Hemp4mula CBD Gum available to all U.S. Veterans from here forward at a 10% discount. Hemp4mula is available online at the Ecommerce site www.USMJ.com hosted by North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”). USMJ has launched a Veteran Discount Program called Operation Patriotic Salute extending a 10% discount on all CBD and Cannabis Essentials available on their website www.USMJ.com. Also, now through May 29th, in honor of the Memorial Daly Celebration, USMJ is offering a 20% discount to everybody on all CBD and Cannabis Essentials.

Patented Cannabis Extracts Targeting $170 In Million Pharmaceutical Treatments

In the fourth quarter of last year, 2018, KALY acquired NCM Biotech (NCMB). NCMB is biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from a proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patent For Cannabis Extraction. In four years of operations, the company has established a leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics through a proven drug discovery and patented development process. The resulting intellectual property portfolio and the established regulatory and manufacturing expertise have created a significant opportunity. KALY, through its subsidiary, NCMB has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds.  KALY has completed the first stage of clinical development and testing for a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapy and is currently conducting phase one development and trials for compounds targeting Cancer Pain Management, Type 2 Diabetes and Epilepsy.  Separately, to generate revenue in parallel while ongoing research is conducted, KALY is launching a line of CBD infused consumer products of which Hemp4mula Gum is the first.  Hemp4mula Gummies are coming soon as well as HempTantation Sunscreen. 

To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company’s actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:
Frederick Ferri
[email protected]
(214) 210-0459

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9baa5cee-47ea-4c08-b96a-423d626bc4b4

