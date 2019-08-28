KALY- Kali-Extracts Analyst Coverage Speculates $0.05 PPS On Biopharmaceutical Cannabis Extract

Breaking News
DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced a new analyst report from Goldman Small Cap Research covering the KALY’s recent biopharmaceutical cannabis extract business development updates.  The report can be found in its entirety on Goldman’s website www.goldmanresearch.com.  The report speculates a potential KALY price per share of $0.05.

“Already generating major revenue growth and operating profit, a series of near-term revenue and pharmaceutical development milestones by KALY warrant a closer look by investors as these shares could trade to the $0.05 level in the near term”

The analyst report update initiative was triggered by KALY’s recent CEO update on the company’s cannabis extract biopharmaceutical business pursuing $170 billion in pharmaceutical treatments where the CEO announced new patent and trademark applications on KALY’s CBD Formulation for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).  The report includes coverage on the impact of the company’s recently announced CBD extraction contracts with hemp farming operations worth $15 million, and coverage of the company’s recently posted 2019 YTD financials reporting 250% revenue growthThe analyst report also addresses KALY’s ongoing business partnership with Puration, Inc. and Nouveau. The report also discusses sales of KALY’s Hemp4mula CBD candy line through North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc’s ecommerce site www.usmj.com.

“When we last left Kali, Inc. (OTC – KALY – NR) dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc. in January 2019, the Company was full of promise and in our view, well-positioned to emerge as a future leader in its key segments of the CBD arena. Seven months later, KALY has dramatically exceeded our expectations with respect to revenue and new business, along with product development and its overall industry positioning. The successes on the product development and commercialization fronts appear to serve as potential catalysts to favorably impact KALY’s stock and valuation, thus affirming the value of its current and future IP.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company’s actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

