KALY – Kali-Extracts Confirms Acquisition Interest In Its Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical Technology

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today confirmed a recent conditional acquisition proposal from an investor interested in the acquisition of KALY’s Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical Technology. KALY CEO Frederick Ferri commented yesterday on the acquisition interest in KALY’s Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical Technology indicating that the interest stems from industry investors recognizing that KALY’s technology is undervalued. KALY plans to issue an update next Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 regarding the acquisition interest.

In the fourth quarter of last year, 2018, KALY acquired NCMB. NCMB owns and operates a US Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. In NCMB’s four years of operations prior to the acquisition by KALY, NCMB established a leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics through a proven drug discovery and patented development process. The resulting intellectual property portfolio and the established regulatory and manufacturing expertise have created a significant opportunity. KALY now has a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds listed here:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) – The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025;

Type 2 Diabetes – The market for Type 2 Diabetes is expected to be a $64 billion market by 2026;

Cancer Pain Management – The overall pain management treatment market is anticipated to reach $83 billion by 2024, and

Epilepsy – The market for epilepsy treatment is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2022.

In conjunction with the research already conducted and the next phase of research now moving forward, KALY recently filed for a new patent application specifically on its formulation for symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions. KALY also filed for a trademark on the name RespRx as the brand name for its CBD formulation to treat the symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions. The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025.

In addition to KALY’s ongoing efforts to develop prescription therapies, KALY has initiated a program to certify its proprietary CBD extracts derived from KALY’s U.S. Patented Extraction Process as an Over-The-Counter (OTC) drug under the requirements prescribed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Since the last biopharmaceuticals strategy update, KALY has made substantial strides. KALY has since engaged with a major university to initiate a next round of evaluations and testing of its COPD treatment. The university program is anticipated to kickoff soon and the company plans to issue periodic updates as the program proceeds.

KALY has also made recent progress in advancing the development of its other treatments. The advances have been made possible by new partnerships. Announcements about the new partnerships are coming soon.

KALY has implemented a sustainable strategy to develop cannabis extracts from its US Patented Cannabis Extraction Process to treat a variety of specific health issues. In light of the long-term commitment to the biopharmaceutical development process and the corresponding requirement for continuous fund raising through the process, KALY has implemented a parallel business strategy to more immediately monetize its patented intellectual property through consumer applications of its technology. KALY has issued a limited license of its patented process to Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) for the infusion of cannabis extracts into beverages. KALY has also developed and is selling its own line of CBD infused candies under the brand name Hemp4mula. The candies are for sale on North American Cannabis Holdings (USOTC: USMJ) eCommerce site, www.usmj.com . KALY has also signed direct cannabis extraction contracts with hemp farming operations with a total value so far of $15 million. KALY management recently announced an anticipated jump in revenue in Q4 2019 related to the company’s CBD extraction contracts with hemp farming operations currently underway now that the hemp harvest season is in full swing.

Ferri plans to keep shareholders update regularly on the current interest expressed in the possible acquisition of KALY’s Cannabis Biopharmaceutical Extract Technology.

