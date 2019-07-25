Breaking News
KALY – Kali-Extracts Mobile CBD Extraction Is A Service In High Demand And Could Blow By $20 Million Revenue Target

DALLAS, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today confirmed a growing market interest in the company’s mobile CBD extraction service. KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process.  The company recently announced building its Patented extraction process into a mobile unit to provide onsite hemp extraction.  The company has announced $15 million worth of CBD extraction contracts so far and a target $20 million in 2019 revenue.  With harvest season fast approaching, KALY’s mobile extraction unit will soon hit the road and the potential orders for KALY’s CBD extraction service are stacking up. The company anticipates announcing new contracts soon.

KALY recently published a management overview on the company’s mobile cannabis extraction capacity. See the full presentation:

Kali-Extracts Mobile Cannabis Extraction Capacity

To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company’s actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

