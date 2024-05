Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to debate former President Donald Trump’s eventual pick for his running mate.

Harris accepted an invitation to debate Trump’s eventual vice-presidential pick during the summer, offering July 23 and August 13 as options.

Trump is expected to announce his vice-presidential pick during the GOP convention, which begins on July 15.

