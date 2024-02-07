The favorability rating for Vice President Kamala Harris continues to sink nine months ahead of the 2024 presidential election in November.

Harris, who has largely witnessed a decline in support since taking office in Jan. 2021, is now viewed negatively by a combined 53% of registered voters, according to the results of a national NBC News poll released Sunday.

Of the 1,000 registered voters who took part in the survey, which was conducted from Jan. 26 to 30, only a combined 28%

