The favorability rating for Vice President Kamala Harris continues to sink nine months ahead of the 2024 presidential election in November.
Harris, who has largely witnessed a decline in support since taking office in Jan. 2021, is now viewed negatively by a combined 53% of registered voters, according to the results of a national NBC News poll released Sunday.
Of the 1,000 registered voters who took part in the survey, which was conducted from Jan. 26 to 30, only a combined 28%
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kamala Harris ratings continue to plummet as 2024 presidential election nears: poll - February 7, 2024
- RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to step down after South Carolina primaries: report - February 7, 2024
- NY GOP calls on Gov Hochul to remove DA Bragg following ‘unconscionable handling’ of migrant attack on NYPD - February 7, 2024