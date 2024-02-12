Vice President Kamala Harris says she is “ready to serve” as concerns over President Biden’s age and mental fitness continue to grow, notably among members of their own party.
Harris made the statement during a a recent interview last week before the Thursday release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, which described the president’s memory as having “significant limitations.”
“I a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden chides Republicans, fails to mention border in remarks on spending bill - February 13, 2024
- Secretary Austin to be released from hospital after treatment for bladder issue - February 13, 2024
- Biden’s tweet touting economic gains haunt him as Wall Street sees sharp declines Tuesday - February 13, 2024