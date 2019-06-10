Kaminario Launches New Storage as a Service Offerings

Expands storage as a service platform with three new offerings and unified licensing

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaminario , a leading cloud storage software company, today announced three new offerings and a unified licensing framework aligned to its vision of delivering Storage as a Service (STaaS) for business critical data. These solutions present Kaminario customers with new alternatives for building application infrastructures that achieve the simplicity and agility of public cloud with the control and performance of dedicated storage. Kaminario leverages its software composable storage technology to offer consumption-based acquisition models for its cloud-scale application provider customer base, which includes leading software as a service (SaaS), fintech, healthtech, eCommerce, and cloud service providers.

Kaminario Storage Utility enables consumption-based hardware acquisition.

Kaminario’s Storage Utility combines its existing consumption-based software subscription model with pay-as-you-go hardware acquisition. Kaminario runs on certified, industry standard hardware available as pre-integrated building blocks from strategic partner Tech Data. Under the storage utility model, the hardware expense is converted to a consumption-based monthly payment determined by actual storage consumed. Hardware usage metering is tied directly to Kaminario’s software usage with billing integrated into Kaminario Clarity’s analytics platform. Unlike a traditional lease, this acquisition can be treated as true operating expense (OPEX).

The Kaminario Storage Utility can be purchased through Tech Data’s Technology as a Service (TaaS) offering. The combination of consumption-based pricing, industry-standard hardware and Tech Data’s TaaS financing program makes Kaminario’s Utility highly economically efficient with all-inclusive baseline pricing of $100 per usable TB (terabyte) per month.

Kaminario Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offers fully managed DR services within capacity-based monthly expense framework.

Kaminario DRaaS offers customers a fully managed, cloud-based disaster recovery (DR) solution as a month-to-month expense based on protected capacity. Subscribers have the option of choosing from a list of Tier 4 datacenter locations for their DR site or to leverage an existing remote site they already operate. Data is replicated using Kaminario’s native replication utility or a third party solution if the primary site is non-Kaminario storage. Kaminario and its managed service partners can support a range of service levels and recovery time objectives while delivering the service as a true OPEX based subscription service.

Kaminario for Public Cloud enables workload mobility from dedicated infrastructure to public cloud.

With the boundaries between on-premise and public cloud infrastructures blurring, Kaminario will offer the capability to implement Kaminario storage instances on major public cloud platforms, including AWS (Amazon Web Services), GCP (Google Cloud Platform) and Microsoft Azure. Kaminario VisionOS software running on public cloud services will deliver the full stack of dataservices available to on-premise resources. Kaminario’s native snapshot and replication utility can be used to move data from on-prem datacenters to the cloud to support development, disaster recovery or cloud bursting use cases. Kaminario cloud instances will be managed within the same framework and software stack as on-premise implementations. Kaminario Clarity will provide management and analytics utilities across all environments. Kaminario Flex will provide orchestration and automation utilities across all environments.

Kaminario’s unified licensing scheme spans all acquisition and deployment models.

Kaminario customers can choose to acquire infrastructure under any combination of acquisition models under a unified software licensing scheme. A customer can now purchase an enterprise-wide license for some amount of capacity and deploy storage resources on purchased hardware, on utility hardware, at a DR site or in the public cloud. As capacity requirements evolve over time and different environments scale up or down, Kaminario Clarity provides a transparent calculation of consumed capacity behind any bill.

Kaminario’s modern and flexible STaaS platform is made possible by a unique software composable storage architecture, coupled with advanced analytics, orchestration and automation capabilities. As IT organizations adopt a cloud-first model, they are encountering challenges deploying cloud strategies for business critical application data. Kaminario’s focus on delivering STaaS solutions for business critical data is unique in the industry. With its highly differentiated technology and business model, Kaminario has received recognition as a top performer relative to traditional enterprise storage array technologies. Gartner rated Kaminario in the top 3 products for all use cases in the 2018 Critical Capabilities Report for Solid State Arrays .

Availability

Kaminario Utility Storage and Kaminario DRaaS are available immediately. Kaminario for public cloud will be available in 1H 2020.

Supporting Quotes

“We continue to see how the public cloud is reshaping IT leaders’ strategies for delivering storage infrastructure that meets the needs of business critical applications,” said Dani Golan, CEO, Kaminario. “Kaminario is focused on building Storage as a Service solutions that help de-risk the growth of our customers with storage solutions that bridge the world of cloud and dedicated infrastructure.”

“The IT value chain is rapidly transforming into a services-oriented supply chain,” said John O’Shea, senior vice president, Global Lifecycle Management, Tech Data. “We partner with datacenter technology vendors like Kaminario to enable this transformation with traditional channel services like financing, logistics and distribution. Tech Data is also uniquely able to provide lifecycle management services such as integration, field service and support that are aligned to the as-a-service economy.”

“STaaS offerings from solution providers like Kaminario deliver immediate availability to storage services for their business projects and applications rather than the constraints of acquiring traditional on premises datacenter infrastructure technologies,” said John Webster, senior partner and analyst, Evaluator Group.

About Kaminario

Kaminario delivers a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) platform for business-critical applications hosted on and off premise. Its software composable architecture combined with advanced analytics and automation allows customers to realize the agility and simplicity of public cloud, while gaining the performance and control of dedicated infrastructure. With disruptive economics, Kaminario delivers flexible, consumption-based licensing that aligns with our customers business priorities. Headquartered outside of Boston, Kaminario works with a network of strategic partnerships, globally. For more information, please visit www.kaminario.com.