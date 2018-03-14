Kamux Oyj: Kamux Corporation: Cancellation of treasury shares

Breaking News
Kamux Corporation   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   14 March 2018 at 11:30

Kamux Corporation: Cancellation of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation has resolved to cancel 1 319 862 treasury shares held by the company. The cancellation of the treasury shares has been registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 14 March 2018.

As a result of the cancellation, the total number of shares in Kamux Corporation has decreased to 39 987 294 shares, and the total number of votes pertaining to the shares has decreased to 39 987 294 votes.

The cancellation does not affect the company’s share capital. After cancellation the Company does not hold any treasury shares.

Kamux Corporation

For more information, please contact:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO

Tel. +358 50 544 5538

Tapio Arimo, CFO

Tel. +358 40 829 6452

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 42 car showrooms in Finland, ten in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 160,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux’s revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux’s average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com

