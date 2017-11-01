Breaking News
Home / Top News / Kandi Pure EV Model K27 is Included on China’s Approved Directory of Purchase Tax Exemption for New Energy Vehicles

Kandi Pure EV Model K27 is Included on China’s Approved Directory of Purchase Tax Exemption for New Energy Vehicles

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

JINHUA, China, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:KNDI) (the “Company” or “Kandi”) today announced that according to public Notice No. 46 issued by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (“MIIT”) and State Administration of Taxation (“SAT”) promulgated on October 30, 2017, Geely Brand Electric Vehicle (“EV”) SMA7001BEV40 (Model K27), developed by Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the “JV Company”, a 50/50 joint venture between Kandi and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group),”was listed on the thirteenth approved directory of New Energy Vehicles. As a result, the Model K27 is now qualified for a purchase tax exemption.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi, commented, “Kandi’s Model K27 is an upgraded model based on the model K17. Equipped with an advanced drive motor, its motor power has increased by 6kW compared to the model K17 and its energy consumption reduced by 5-10%, resulting in improved speed acceleration and stabilization for the vehicle’s performance. A number of innovative features are added to the Model K27, such as engine start/stop button, user remote control over vehicle software, remote monitoring, in-vehicle 4G Internet access, Controller Area Network (CAN) and event data recorder. Equipped with the most advanced technologies available today, the Model K27 has fascinated customers even before its official launch. We are very pleased that the Model K27 is in the tax exemption approved directory of New Energy Vehicles because it will benefit from the extra incentive for potential customers. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on K27 sales.”

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China’s leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle (“EV”) products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. (“Kandi Vehicles”), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles. 

More information can be viewed at the Company’s corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website. 

Safe Harbor Statement 

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. 

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group 
Company Contact: 

Ms. Kewa Luo 
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. 
Phone: 1-212-551-3610 
Email: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.