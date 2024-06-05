Leading Apple Device Management and Security Platform Brings Automation, Flexibility, and Granularity to Mobile Device Management

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kandji, the Apple device management and security platform, today announced Assignment Maps, a new feature that streamlines the configuration of Apple devices in Kandji at scale.

The vast majority of business leaders believe that automating tasks would allow them and other employees to spend more time on what drives values for their company. Further, 45% of IT professionals agree that increased automation would allow their company to get more from investment in Apple devices.

Assignment Maps automates the assignment of settings and apps to Apple devices, empowering IT teams with confidence that the configurations they want to deploy are being implemented while also freeing them up to focus on core business initiatives.

“With the introduction of Assignment Maps, we’re building upon our best-in-class Blueprints and driving efficiency for IT and InfoSec teams with automation, logic, and flexibility,” said Weldon Dodd, Senior Vice President for Global Solutions at Kandji. “Customers—from large enterprises to small and medium businesses—will discover new, intuitive ways to architect outcomes that were previously unattainable. This innovation strengthens our position as a powerful solution for managing Apple fleets.”

Kandji was built around the concept of Blueprints—collections of Library Items that deploy profiles, settings, scripts, security controls, and apps to devices. Any device that’s assigned to a Blueprint gets all those Library Items. Blueprints offer a direct, straightforward, point-and-click way to configure devices at scale.

Kandji’s Assignment Maps expounds on the intuitiveness and clarity of Kandji Blueprints, adding greater automation, flexibility, and granularity.

What makes Assignment Maps unique is that they are made up of conditional blocks, drawn on an infinite canvas, that contain one or more assignment nodes. Each node is a collection of settings and configurations that are to be assigned to a group of devices. Conditional logic determines whether or not the items in a node are assigned and, if so, to which devices. For IT teams, this allows configurations to be easily grouped together and nested. Additional benefits of Assignment Maps include:

As with Classic Blueprints, allows a device to belong to just one map at a time, and only Library Items included on that map can be installed on those devices.

Allows configurations to be nested, to increase granularity and specificity in assignments.

Introduces a new device lookup feature that makes it easy to identify why specific Library Items were installed or configured on a specific device.

Prevents two or more conflicting settings from being assigned to a device, using a system of inherent priority that resolves conflicts before they’re applied to a device.

Creates visibility into the relationships between groups of devices and to see which settings and configurations are being applied to them.

The introduction of Assignment Maps is the first in a series of upcoming additions from Kandji that will continue to make device enrollment and management more seamless and automated. To learn more about Kandji Assignment Maps, read our blog or watch our launch event.

Helpful Links

Learn more about Kandji’s Device Management

Read Kandji Customer Stories

Read the Kandji Blog

Follow Kandji on X

Follow Kandji on LinkedIn

Follow Kandji on Facebook

About Kandji

Kandji is the Apple device management and security platform. Kandji empowers companies to manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale. By centrally securing and managing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, IT and InfoSec teams can save countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and more than 150 pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Learn more at http://www.kandji.io.

Media Contact

Erica Anderson

[email protected]

Resources

Script: Copy of 2023.05 Assignment Maps video script draft 2

Blog: 2024.06.05 Assignment Maps draft