Kandou Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance

Membership Provides Platform for Collaboration, Innovation to Accelerate Industry Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates, today joined the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry.

“GSA is a valuable element of the semiconductor industry ecosystem, helping to promote its strategic importance on the global stage,” comments Amin Shokrollahi, CEO and founder of Kandou. “We view joining GSA as a critically vital component of our strategy for forming relationships and expanding our market reach as we move through the next phase of our company growth.”

“We welcome Kandou to GSA,” remarks Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. “Its status as a market leader in high-speed, low-power, chip-to-chip communications will be valuable to our executive-level events that support the growth and innovation of the semiconductor industry.”

GSA brings together the expanding ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. As a member of the GSA, Kandou will benefit from the unique neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

About GSA

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members on six continents, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $500B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

About Kandou

Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

Connect with Kandou at:

Website: www.kandou.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kandou-bus-s-a-/

Twitter: @kandoubus

Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.