Kandou Named One of Europe’s Most-Promising Growth Companies

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kandou , an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient, chip link solutions, was named one of 50 European companies with the most promise to make a massive international impact by Tech Tour.

Tech Tour, Europe’s leading investment community, connects entrepreneurs, VCs, corporates, and thought leaders to build relationships, share inspiration and draw up strategies needed to foster world-class innovation. Kandou will participate in the Tech Tour Growth Summit to be held later in 2020. Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Kandou’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the hardware and devices session in the “Ambition and Purpose” program.

Considered one of Europe’s boldest and most audacious growth companies by the selection committee, Kandou announced last year its USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solution with USB4™ support. The Matterhorn USB retimer extends its product portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling technology and Glasswing™ ultra-short reach (USR) SerDes intellectual property (IP).

“Kandou is one of the rising stars amongst European tech companies and was selected by a prestigious selection committee because of its potential to achieve a unicorn valuation,” notes William Stevens, Group CEO, Tech Tour. “Its vision and growth are impressive.”

The Kandou Matterhorn USB Type-C 40 GB/s multiprotocol switch and bidirectional bit-level retimer solution will enable faster video processing and data transfer connections to drive next-generation USB-enabled devices. It targets a wide range of applications that include mobile, tablet and desktop PCs, active cables, monitors, docking stations, external hard solid-state drives, and gaming consoles.

About Dr. Amin Shokrollahi

Dr. Shokrollahi, a leader in high-speed, energy-efficient, chip-to-chip link solutions, has been at the forefront of research in information communication for more than 20 years. Previously, he was Chief Scientist of Digital Fountain, a company specializing in the transmission of data on unreliable networks acquired by Qualcomm. Among several other classes of forward error correction techniques, Dr. Shokrollahi invented Raptor codes, a class of codes standardized by 3GPP, DVB, IPTV and other standards bodies.

About Kandou

Kandou , an innovative leader in high-speed, energy efficient, chip-to-chip link solutions critical to the evolution of the electronics industry, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling adopted into industry specifications by JEDEC and the OIF. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower the power consumed and improve performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

