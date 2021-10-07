Breaking News
Kandou Named One of Switzerland’s Most Promising Scale-Ups in 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Selected for Proven Innovations Work, Attract Customer, Scaling the Business Model

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, was named one of Switzerland’s most promising scale-ups in 2021 by Top 100 Swiss Startup Magazine.

According to the magazine, startups cannot appear in the TOP 100 for more than five years after incorporation. Instead, a jury was asked to select the TOP 25 scale-ups founded between five and 10 years ago and show the greatest potential for further growth. Founders like Kandou’s Founder and CEO Dr. Amin Shokrollahi proved their innovations work, attract customers and are now scaling their business models.

“It’s a great honor to be singled out for this award,” affirms Dr. Shokrollahi. “Everyone at Kandou is dedicated to enabling a better-connected world, helping evolve the electronics industry.”

Kandou, listed in the Engineering category, recently introduced the first product from the Matterhorn™ family of USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solutions with USB4™ support and the only commercially available USB4 retimer to work across all system-on-chip (SoC) platforms.

The Matterhorn family joins Kandou’s portfolio of intellectual property (IP) solutions for high-speed SerDes applications.

About Kandou
Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

Connect with Kandou at:
Website: www.kandou.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kandou-bus-s-a-/
Twitter: @kandoubus

Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.                                        

For more information, contact:
Jeff McGuire Nanette Collins
VP Business Development at Kandou Public Relations for Kandou
(303) 903-9244 (617) 437-1822
jeff@kandou.com nanette@nvc.com

