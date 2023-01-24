Accreditation Recognizes Kandou’s Commitment to Quality, Operational Excellence and Customer Satisfaction

SAINT-SULPICE, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kandou , an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicate, officially received an IS0 9001 certification for its quality management system during a TÜV SÜD ceremony at its corporate headquarters today.

The certification granted in November comes after Kandou underwent and passed an extensive third-party audit of its entire quality management system including policies, processes and overall commitment to quality, operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

The auditor team of Gernot Joachim and Matthias Herrmann from TÜV SÜD Schweiz AG, commended Kandou for well-implemented processes. “It’s with pleasure that as TÜV SÜD auditors and representatives, we are able to award Kandou with an ISO 9001 certification. Kandou distinguished itself in its first certification audit with no major nonconformities in its Quality Management Systems.”

“ISO 9001 is the most widely recognized quality management system standard,” notes Michael Schulz, Kandou’s Director of Quality. “I congratulate everyone at Kandou for meeting the standard’s requirements of the first certification audit and receiving the achievement. It underlines our dedication and commitment to our quality management system.”

ISO 9001, established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) sets the criteria for a quality management system based on quality management principles. Those principles include a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001 helps to establish and contain a well-structured QM-System for the benefit of the company and all its interested parties ensure customers get consistent, good-quality products and services.

ABOUT TÜV SÜD

In 1866, the founders of TÜV SÜD had a bold vision to reduce the impact of technological risks and protect people, assets and the environment. More than 150 years on, sustainability and safety continue to be the backbone of our mission and services.

TÜV SÜD’s aim is to inspire trust in technology, enabling progress by managing technology-related risks and facilitating change. This commitment is embodied in their claim “Add value. Inspire trust.” They work progressively towards being the trusted partner of choice for safety, security and sustainability solutions, adding tangible value to our clients globally.

In Switzerland, TÜV SÜD is located in Zurich (headquarters), Winterthur and Basel and offers their broad services in the fields of Management Services, Process Safety, Plant Safety, Rail and has its own Academy for training opportunities. Globally TÜV SÜD is represented by more than 25,000 employees located across over 1,000 locations. Their community of experts is passionate about technology and is inspired by the possibilities of their customer’s business.

Going beyond regulatory compliance, they inspire trust in a physical and digital world to create a safer and more sustainable future.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with eight offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

