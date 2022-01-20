Kandou Secures 2022 Supply Chain Capacity for USB4 Retimer Chips

Volume Shipping Under Way for PC Customer Systems

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kandou today announced it has secured foundry capacity and backend IC packaging and testing services to meet all 2022 customer requirements for its Matterhorn™ USB-C® multiprotocol retimer with USB4™ support.

The innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip links began shipping volume production of Matterhorn in December 2021.

“We correctly anticipated strong demand for Matterhorn more than a year ago,” notes Frank Lavety, Kandou’s general manager. “By engaging with our tier 1 supply chain early, we worked hard to secure capacity commitments needed to support our customers’ volume requirements through 2022.”

The Matterhorn™ family of USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solutions supports USB4™, USB3.2, DisplayPort™ and Thunderbolt™ for host and device applications. Matterhorn provides excellent signal integrity that enables long channels across inexpensive PCB materials with low active power consumption of only 820 milliwatts, giving system designers the flexibility to optimize their USB4-enabled systems for improved battery life, reduced system costs and maximum data transfer.

About Kandou

Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

