Kandy Communications to Showcase its Unified Communications portfolio for Channel Partners & Enterprise at Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Las Vegas Nov 1-4, 2021

ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT), Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, will demonstrate its latest innovations that enable its channel partners to offer secure digital transformation of enterprise communications and customer engagement at the Channel Partner Conference & Expo: Homecoming event being held at The Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas from November 1-4, 2021.

On display will be Kandy’s cloud services for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) with available white label options. Kandy will also be highlighting Kandy Drops – a one-click-one-call innovation for its web-based Live Support omni channel contact center. With Kandy Drops, end users simply scan a QR code, or click a link in an email to be connected directly with an agent.

“Kandy offers Channel Partners tremendous opportunities to deliver high-margin solutions to enterprise customers,” said Jeff Singman, SVP Sales & Marketing for Kandy. “Our market-proven portfolio is designed to help our Channel Partners around the world deliver carrier-grade solutions that help partners and enterprises of all sizes with the digital transformation of their communications systems, introducing simplicity that helps boost productivity and customer engagement, while lowering the total cost of ownership.”

Singman added, “We are excited to be participating at Channel Partners Conference and Expo 2021:Homecoming event for the first time as Kandy Communications following our acquisition by AVCtechnologies in December 2020, as well as at the first physical Channel Partners event since the start of the pandemic.”

Kandy will also be presenting its Direct Routing as a Service (DRaaS) for Microsoft Teams, and SIP Trunking as a Service (STaaS) solutions that enable service provider partners to leverage digital portals to easily migrate and provision Teams users and PSTN services.

Visit Kandy at the Channel Partners Expo at booth #1449. You can click to schedule a time with an expert and discuss your real time communications needs.

About Kandy

Kandy is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit www.kandy.io.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit www.avctechnologies.com.

AVCT Contact: info@avctechnologies.com

