Kangaroo CEO Maximus Yaney to speak at Stacklist Customer Experience event

Maximus Yaney, CEO of Kangaroo, selected at Stacklist event

New York, NY, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kangaroo is pleased to announce that its CEO, Maximus Yaney, will be a panelist at the August 14th Stacklist event in New York City. Maximus Yaney is a serial entrepreneur, engineer, and avid inventor. He co-founded Mohawk (NASDAQ: MWK) and was Founder, CEO, & CTO of Titan Aerospace, which he sold to Google. Maximus’ latest venture is Kangaroo (HeyKangaroo.com), which seeks to make home security affordable and accessible for all.

Maximus Yaney has a deep passion for building things and loves to experiment, fail fast, learn, and repeat. He believes in first-principles thinking: bypassing preconceived notions and starting from scratch. When Maximus Yaney founded Titan Aerospace to build low-cost, high-altitude, solar-powered drones that could provide internet to the 3 billion people without it, he decided to start from scratch. After his exit to Google, he went on to work on Larry Page’s special projects, which created Sidewalk Labs. Next up for Maximus was as a founding member of SpinLaunch, which had the goal of lowering the cost to get small satellites into orbit. SpinLaunch secured $40 million in Series A funding. Maximus co-founded Mohawk Group, which quickly grew to a 150 person multinational team and over $100M in revenue, eventually going public. Most recently, Maximus Yaney co-founded Kangaroo to bring affordable, cutting-edge security to all.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn about his insights and those of other successful entrepreneurs on customer success.

