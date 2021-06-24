Breaking News
Kanguru Solutions Wins Globee® in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

Millis, MA, USA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kanguru announces that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards and business rankings, has named  Kanguru Customer Service And Support Team a winner in the 2021 IT World Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.

The Kanguru Customer Service and Support Team is outstanding when it comes to providing technical support and service to Kanguru’s diverse clientele.  Kanguru manufactures high-end data encryption products to security-conscious organizations by way of Kanguru Defender® military-grade, AES 256-Bit, hardware encrypted USB drives. Additionally, Kanguru offers Kanguru Remote Management Console™ (KRMC™), a feature-rich management platform option through a secure cloud interface or on-premise server for IT Administrators and Data Security Officers who require monitoring of their organization’s encrypted USB drives. With these products requires a customer relationship involving trust, responsibility, and privacy in the complexities of setup, integration, consultation and guidance of custom-integrated features. Kanguru excels with in-depth customer support and courteous service.

“We are very proud of our Kanguru Customer Service and Support Team here at Kanguru,” States Kanguru Executive VP, Nate Cote. “Our exceptional, flexible approach meets each customer call with respect, care, patience, and expertise to provide our clients the very best personable customer experience to solve any issues. Changing technology can deliver complex technical challenges; our technical support team remains highly-knowledgeable in the latest advances, yet driven to be personable and helpful to answer questions with patience and clarity.” 

More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. 

“The information technology industry continues to show its resilience,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “The tech sector is robust and innovative. The pandemic has many things, thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations every where.”

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/winners/

Learn more by visiting kanguru.com or call 1-888-KANGURU.

Kanguru is a global leader in providing secure portable storage solutions, providing enterprises, organizations and consumers with the best in easy-to-use, secure IT products and data storage.  For more information on Kanguru, please visit www.kanguru.com.

  Kanguru Solutions Wins Globee® in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards® 
