Kansas City Life Commemorates 125 Years of Providing Security Assured

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kansas City Life Insurance Company is honoring its 125th year of continuous operation on May 1, 2020.

Kansas City Life has grown into a Kansas City, Mo., staple since its inception in 1895. Originally founded as Banker’s Life Association, the Company’s first operating office was located at Ninth and Main Streets in what is commonly referred to as the Sheidley Building. The Company was renamed Kansas City Life Insurance Company in 1900. The Company built its current Home Office, one of the most architecturally distinguished and historic buildings in Kansas City in the midtown area, in 1924. It is located at 35th and Broadway. 

Today, Kansas City Life has close to 500 associates, thousands of agents, hundreds of thousands of active policies and over $50 billion of insurance in force within the Kansas City Life Group of Companies.

While this pandemic has caused the Company to focus on the task at hand as an essential business, it still plans to unfurl banners down the façade of the historic building and is continuing to donate $125,000 to various community causes to commemorate the milestone of 125 years. 

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Mo. The Company’s primary business is providing financial protection through the same of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

 

