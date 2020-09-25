Kansas Distribution Alliance Launches New Initiative to Meet High Demand for Qualified Candidates in Distribution Careers

The Keep Kansas Running Campaign encourages traditional and non-traditional students to pursue distribution careers within the state of Kansas through real-world, career-based educational programs.

Pratt, Kansas, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kansas distribution industry produces thousands of well-paying jobs for Kansans. So many jobs, in fact, that there aren’t enough qualified candidates to fill them.

Now, the Kansas Distribution Alliance is stepping up to address the labor shortage and continue to grow this key part of the Kansas economy.

The Kansas Distribution Alliance is a network of business leaders dedicated to a thriving distribution industry and good jobs for Kansans. The group consists of sponsors from various industries throughout Kansas with an interest in strengthening their employee base. Members are recognized as leaders in upholding and advancing professional standards for the distribution industry.

As their first initiative, the Alliance recently launched the Keep Kansas Running Campaign, aimed at increasing the number of qualified candidates in distribution careers.

“As an educator within the distribution industry, I could not be more excited about the Keep Kansas Running Campaign,” says Jenny Egging, the Program Coordinator of MDSM at Pratt Community College. “This is a great platform that will help people become highly sought-after candidates in an industry filled with opportunity and well-paying careers.”

Keep Kansas Running encourages traditional and non-traditional students to pursue distribution careers within the state of Kansas through programs advancing professional distribution.

Pratt Community College’s Modern Distribution Sales and Management (MDSM) program plays a vital role for the campaign. Prospective students and those wanting to further their careers gain hands-on experience and transferable skills needed for success in the distribution industry. Businesses interested in joining the Distribution Alliance get first-hand access to candidates completing the MDSM program. Businesses and students interested in learning more about the Distribution Alliance can visit https://keepkansasrunning.com/

About The Kansas Distribution Alliance

The Kansas Distribution Alliance is made up of leaders who are invested in the success of the distribution industry and strengthening their employee base. Their Keep Kansas Running Campaign is an effort to increase the number of qualified hires who enter the workforce through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution and Sales Management (MDSM) program. This one-of-a-kind program equips students with the skills, education and hands-on experience to prepare them for success in the distribution industry.

CONTACT: Jenny Egging Keep Kansas Running by the Kansas Distribution Alliance 316.259.4081 [email protected]