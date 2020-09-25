Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kansas Distribution Alliance Launches New Initiative to Meet High Demand for Qualified Candidates in Distribution Careers

Kansas Distribution Alliance Launches New Initiative to Meet High Demand for Qualified Candidates in Distribution Careers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

The Keep Kansas Running Campaign encourages traditional and non-traditional students to pursue distribution careers within the state of Kansas through real-world, career-based educational programs.

Pratt, Kansas, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kansas distribution industry produces thousands of well-paying jobs for Kansans. So many jobs, in fact, that there aren’t enough qualified candidates to fill them.

Now, the Kansas Distribution Alliance is stepping up to address the labor shortage and continue to grow this key part of the Kansas economy.

The Kansas Distribution Alliance is a network of business leaders dedicated to a thriving distribution industry and good jobs for Kansans. The group consists of sponsors from various industries throughout Kansas with an interest in strengthening their employee base. Members are recognized as leaders in upholding and advancing professional standards for the distribution industry.

As their first initiative, the Alliance recently launched the Keep Kansas Running Campaign, aimed at increasing the number of qualified candidates in distribution careers.

“As an educator within the distribution industry, I could not be more excited about the Keep Kansas Running Campaign,” says Jenny Egging, the Program Coordinator of MDSM at Pratt Community College. “This is a great platform that will help people become highly sought-after candidates in an industry filled with opportunity and well-paying careers.”

Keep Kansas Running encourages traditional and non-traditional students to pursue distribution careers within the state of Kansas through programs advancing professional distribution.

Pratt Community College’s Modern Distribution Sales and Management (MDSM) program plays a vital role for the campaign. Prospective students and those wanting to further their careers gain hands-on experience and transferable skills needed for success in the distribution industry. Businesses interested in joining the Distribution Alliance get first-hand access to candidates completing the MDSM program. Businesses and students interested in learning more about the Distribution Alliance can visit https://keepkansasrunning.com/

About The Kansas Distribution Alliance

The Kansas Distribution Alliance is made up of leaders who are invested in the success of the distribution industry and strengthening their employee base. Their Keep Kansas Running Campaign is an effort to increase the number of qualified hires who enter the workforce through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution and Sales Management (MDSM) program. This one-of-a-kind program equips students with the skills, education and hands-on experience to prepare them for success in the distribution industry.

CONTACT: Jenny Egging
Keep Kansas Running by the Kansas Distribution Alliance
316.259.4081
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.