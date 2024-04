TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two-term Republican U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner is not running for reelection this year in his GOP-leaning eastern Kansas district so that he can spend more time with his four young children, he announced Thursday.

LaTurner is among nearly two dozen Republicans in the U.S. House who are not running again or seeking another office.

KANSAS MAN TELLS JURY GOD THREATENED REP. LATURNER THROUGH HIM

“The unrepeatable season of life we are i

[Read Full story at source]