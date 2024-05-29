Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that she will call a special legislative session on tax cuts beginning June 18.

The move comes after the Democratic governor vetoed three Republican plans to cut taxes this year, setting up a high-stakes election-year tussle with the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature.

“I am committed to working with the Legislature to deliver responsible, sustainable tax cuts for all Kansans,” Kelly said in a statement. “A special ses

