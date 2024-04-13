Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a bill Friday that would have banned transgender treatment for minors in the state, as well as two bills imposing abortion restrictions.
Substitute Bill for Senate Bill 233 sought to outlaw transgender treatment for minors and allow for causes of action against healthcare providers who provided such treatment. The bill would also have restricted the use of state funds for transgender treatment.
“This divisive legislation targets a small
