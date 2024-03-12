A Kansas judge ruled in favor of the state’s conservative attorney general on Monday and determined that prohibiting sex changes on state IDs and driver’s licenses does not violate the rights of individuals who identify as transgender.
In a memorandum, District Judge Teresa Watson kept in place an existing ruling she previously made in July 2023 to prohibit the Department of Revenue from allowing transgender individuals to change their biological sex on ID cards.
