Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP: Data Breach Potentially Compromises the Personal Data of Over 1 Million Students From at Least New York, California, Colorado and Connecticut

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP: Data Breach Potentially Compromises the Personal Data of Over 1 Million Students From at Least New York, California, Colorado and Connecticut

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of past and present New York City public school students, as well as students from schools in other states, whose personal data may have been compromised due to a data breach at an outside vendor to which the schools provided student data.

In recent weeks there have been multiple reports concerning how hackers of a vendor used by the New York City School system, as well as certain other school systems from other states – Illuminate Education – gained access to personal information of potentially over 1 million current and former New York students going back to 2016, including names, birthdays, race and ethnicities, home languages and, in some cases, student disability, special education and free lunch status information. Indeed, press reports note that the New York State Education Department has said that the data of students of at least 565 schools in the state, including some charter schools, was impacted by the data breach.

Press reports have also stated that the personal information of students from other states, including at least California (Rocklin Unified School District), Colorado and Connecticut may have also been compromised as a result of this data hack.

If you believe that you or your child has been impacted by this data breach and/or you have received a letter stating such and you would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact one of the attorneys listed below.

This press release may be considered ATTORNEY ADVERTISING in some jurisdictions under applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey has many years of experience in prosecuting securities, antitrust, data privacy and other consumer class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

For more information please contact:
Joel B. Strauss
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
Email: Jstrauss@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
Matthew George
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Lking@kaplanfox.com
Mgeorge@kaplanfox.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.